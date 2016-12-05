Scene & Heard

Monday, December 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Maui Sands in Sandusky Will Get the 'Hotel Impossible' Treatment on the Travel Channel

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY TRIPADVISOR.COM
  • Courtesy TripAdvisor.com
Whether you've stayed there or are just tangentially aware of its existence thanks to trips to Cedar Point, you might care that the Maui Sands hotel and indoor waterpark will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Hotel Impossible." The show, much like Bar Rescue, dives into a business with the hopes of making it better in all sorts of ways.

Current Maui Sands owners Patel and Kirit Parmar have been renovating the hotel since buying it back in 2011. The pair say despite the improvements, the hotel is still in dire need of help (and some of these TripAdvisor.com reviews give us an idea where that help is needed), which is why they applied to be part of the one-hour program.

"We have not been doing the marketing we should have. This will give us the marketing we need,” Parmar told the Sandusky Register.

An official air date hasn't been set, but expect to see a promo for their episode soon.

