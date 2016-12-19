Film

Monday, December 19, 2016

Film

Capitol Theatre to Host Ultraman Double Feature in January

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge ultraman-background-hd.jpg
The spandex-clad Japanese superhero Ultraman recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of two brand new films: Ultraman X: The Movie and Ultraman Ginga S The Movie: Showdown! The 10 Ultra Warriors.

Never before released in the states, both films have now been dubbed in English. They come to the Capitol Theatre, where they show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Ultraman X: The Movie includes a battle in which Ultramen try to stop monsters from destroying a city. And Ultraman Ginga S The Movie: Showdown! The 10 Ultra Warriors also includes a giant battle at which Ultraman warriors team up to stop monsters from destroying a city.

Tickets, which cost $12.50 for adults, are currently on sale on the Cleveland Cinemas website.

