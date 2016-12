Capitol Theatre to Host Ultraman Double Feature in January

click to enlarge

The spandex-clad Japanese superhero Ultraman recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of two brand new films:andNever before released in the states, both films have now been dubbed in English. They come to the Capitol Theatre, where they show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.includes a battle in which Ultramen try to stop monsters from destroying a city. Andalso includes a giant battle at which Ultraman warriors team up to stop monsters from destroying a city.Tickets, which cost $12.50 for adults, are currently on sale on the Cleveland Cinemas website