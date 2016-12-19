Monday, December 19, 2016
Capitol Theatre to Host Ultraman Double Feature in January
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:29 PM
click to enlarge
The spandex-clad Japanese superhero Ultraman recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of two brand new films: Ultraman X: The Movie
and Ultraman Ginga S The Movie: Showdown! The 10 Ultra Warriors
.
Never before released in the states, both films have now been dubbed in English. They come to the Capitol Theatre, where they show at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Ultraman X: The Movie
includes a battle in which Ultramen try to stop monsters from destroying a city. And Ultraman Ginga S The Movie: Showdown! The 10 Ultra Warriors
also includes a giant battle at which Ultraman warriors team up to stop monsters from destroying a city.
Tickets, which cost $12.50 for adults, are currently on sale on the Cleveland Cinemas website
.
Tags: Cleveland Cinemas, Capitol Theatre, Ultraman Double Feature, Image