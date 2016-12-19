C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

C-Notes

Cleveland Orchestra Announces Details For Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge image004.jpg
To honor the legacy of the late, great civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., the Cleveland Orchestra will host the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Severance Hall.

Thomas Wilkins will conduct the program that will feature the orchestra along with the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-Cleveland community, volunteer chorus that brings together a wide range of choristers from local churches as well as members of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Blossom Festival Chorus.

In addition to traditional spirituals and gospel tunes, the program features music by Peter Boyer, Kurt Carr, Antonín Dvořák, Duke Ellington, Charles Floyd, and Morton Gould, as well as traditional spirituals and gospel songs. Cellist Thomas Mesa, first-place winner in the Senior Division of the 2016 Sphinx Competition for Black and Latino string players, will perform as soloist. WCLV Classical 104.9 and 90.3 WCPN ideastream will broadcast the concert.

The event will be a day-long celebration at Severance Hall; performances by the Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, El Sistema@Rainey, Cleveland Inner City Ballet, Councilman Conwell & The Footprints and the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra will take place in the Concert Hall. There will also be family activities such as the “I Have a Dream” Wall and a Martin Luther King Jr. Book Display by Cuyahoga County Public Library in Smith Lobby, and Rock the House – DJ and Line Dancing in the Bogomolny-Kozerefski Grand Foyer.

 Admission to the concert is free, but tickets are required. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141 and online at clevelandorchestra.com. Typically, tickets sell out by noon on the day they are made available to the public. There is a limit of 4 tickets per household.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Orchestra, Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Cavs' Study Claiming Quicken Loans Arena Generates $245 Million In Direct Spending Is a Load of Crap Read More

  2. Dan Le Batard Enjoyed "Indignant, Strident Loser" Tony Rizzo's Parade Rant Read More

  3. Meijer Coming to Northeast Ohio, But Not to Cleveland and Not Until 2019 Read More

  4. Denise Dufala Among Those Laid Off at Channel 19 This Week Read More

  5. Congressional Bill Delivers Knockout Punch in Dredging Controversy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation