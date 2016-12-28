Scene & Heard

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Former Employee Charged With Embezzling $2 Million From Cleveland Catholic Charities

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-28_at_2.22.10_pm.png

A former Cleveland Catholic Charities employee who worked at various times as the non-profit's comptroller and business manager was charged today with embezzling $2 million from the organization.

58-year-old Michelle Medrick of North Royalton allegedly used her position to steal millions between 2008 and March of this year.

In a statement last month when the allegations (but not the employee's name) came to light, CEO Patrick Gareau said in a statement, "We are shocked and disappointed that this occurred. Stewardship is one of the core values of our organization and we take the trust granted to us by our supporters, clients and community very seriously. We are working closely with our audit committee and board of directors and have taken steps to strengthen and improve our internal controls and oversight of systems within the organization."

An independent forensic audit was conducted by an outside firm and the FBI investigated. Medrick allegedly altered checks and used donor checks for personal income, among other nefarious acts of embezzlement.

Catholic Charities has insurance for this sort of thing and has already recouped the missing sum.

