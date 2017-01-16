Councilman Jeff Johnson is Running for Mayor

Posted
By Eric Sandy
on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 8:07 PM
click to enlarge
NEOMG STILLFRAME
In a Mark Naymik joint published on Youtube today, Councilman Jeff Johnson announced a run at the mayor's office. A primary election will take place Sept. 12 in Cleveland, ahead of the Nov. 7 general election.
Johnson is the first established city politician to throw his hat in the ring. Six other residents have pulled petitions to run, including Ja'Ovvoni Garrison. In today's announcement, Johnson reiterated his message (often delivered at council meetings and disseminated via, again, Youtube) that City Hall has maintained too fixed a gaze on downtown — to the detriment of people living everywhere else.
"It's all about, for me, the neighborhoods," Johnson said. "City Hall has forgotten what's going on in the majority of neighborhoods in our community."
Mayor Frank Jackson has not yet announced whether he'll run, but the scuttlebutt among political observers is that it's inevitable. Think of it as inertia, if nothing else. We'll let you know when he drops the news, though don't expect a video.