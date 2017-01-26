Queen + Adam Lambert to Perform at the Q in July

click to enlarge
The late, great singer Freddie Mercury simply can’t be replaced, but Quee
n drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May have found a way to carry on the rock band’s legacy with singer Adam Lambert
playing Mercury's part.
The reconfigured group, simply dubbed Queen + Adam Lambert, comes to the Q on Friday, July 21.
The summer tour comes on the heels of “wildly successful” sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America. This summer, the band will debut a “brand new show” especially designed and created for the tour. The setlist will include Queen hits such as “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”
Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert's Fan Clubs can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning at noon that same day. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.