No Exit at SPACES and Four More Classical Music Events to Hit This Week

This week’s choices are almost equally divided between old and new music, but only one event features old and new on the same menu. Enjoy!
Like music from the Fjords? David B. Ellis will lead his Earth and Air: String Orchestra
in “Norwegian Melodies: Music by Edvard Grieg” on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 pm in Tucker Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights. The program will feature Grieg’s arrangements of folk tunes and the popular Holberg Suite, Op. 40. Tickets at the door: $20, $10 for students.
Music critics don’t always hear ear-to-ear with the competition juries who award the prizes. Take the 2015 Tchaikovsky Competition, where the jury awarded French pianist Lucas Debargue
the fourth prize, while his emotional expression and musical individuality earned him the Moscow Music Critics’ Award as “the pianist whose incredible gift, artistic vision, and creative freedom have impressed the critics as well as the audience.” Hear Debargue for yourself on Friday, February 3 at 8:00 pm in Reinberger Chamber Music Hall at Severance Hall, when the pianist — who took a sabbatical from the classical music world to play jazz and rock for a while — plays music of Domenico Scarlatti, Frédéric Chopin, Maurice Ravel, and Nikolai Medtner. Tickets can be ordered online.
Cleveland’s new music specialists No Exit
have expanded their performances this season. The next program, performed first at the new SPACES gallery on Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm, will feature No Exit’s violinist Cara Tweed, pianist Nicholas Underhill, and percussionist Luke Rinderknecht in music by Lou Harrison, Christopher Deane, Nicholas Underhill, and George Antheil, along with the world premiere of Emily Koh’s esphyr. The show will be repeated on Monday, February 6 in Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University, and on Saturday, February 11 at Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights, both at 8:00 pm. All concerts are free.
The Syndicate for The New Arts will sponsor a free performance by the Ogni Suono Saxophone Duo
— Noa Even and Phil Pierick — at Historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ohio City on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00 pm. Their long-term commissioning project, SaxoVoce, explores the musical, dramatic, and theatrical possibilities inherent in the synthesis of saxophone and voice, and the duo will sing and play examples by Christopher Diet, Zach Sheets, Erin Rogers, Kate Soper, Ruby Fulton, and David Coll. No admission charge.
The woodwind quintet is one of the oddest combinations of instruments in the chamber music world. You wouldn’t think the sounds of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon could come together in a harmonious mix that could rival a string quartet. The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet
will convince you otherwise at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights on Tuesday, February 7, when the Berliners play music by Anton Reicha, Kalevi Aho, György Ligeti, and Carl Nielsen on the Cleveland Chamber Music Society series. Tickets are available online
(and student tickets are really cheap).
