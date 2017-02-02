Cleveland Hts. Pastor Darrell Scott Says He Misspoke at White House Black History Month Event, Blames Lack of Sleep

Cleveland Heights pastor Rev. Darrell Scott was at the White House for Donald Trump's meeting honoring Black History Month. (The full transcript of the President's remarks on Black History Month, which you should absolutely read in full if you haven't already, are here
.)
Scott has been a Trump supporter
and surrogate since early in the campaign and hosted a "midwest values" summit between Trump and Sean Hannity in Cleveland Heights in September.
At yesterday's televised festivities, Scott made some newsworthy comments that strained credulity: He'd been in contact with gang leaders in Chicago who told him that “they're going to commit that if they lower the body count, we come and do some social programs.”
Trump responded: “If they're not going to solve the problems, what you're doing is the right thing, then we're going to solve the problem for them. Because we're going to have to do something about Chicago. 'Cause what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country.”
The Rev. added: "They want to work with this administration.”
Many, including reporters and residents and pastors in Chicago, were taken aback by the statement. Fox 32 in Chicago
wanted some more clarification so they got Scott on the phone. Was any of that true? Absolutely not.
“No! I mean, c'mon now! (laughs) No!” he told the station. He misspoke. Oh, and he was tired:
Pastor Darrell Scott also told FOX 32 a lack of sleep caused him to tell President Trump that Chicago gangs had offered to "lower the body count." He said he actually spoke to one former gang member, and not to any gang leaders.