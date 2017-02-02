Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Hts. Pastor Darrell Scott Says He Misspoke at White House Black History Month Event, Blames Lack of Sleep

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:30 PM

Cleveland Heights pastor Rev. Darrell Scott was at the White House for Donald Trump's meeting honoring Black History Month. (The full transcript of the President's remarks on Black History Month, which you should absolutely read in full if you haven't already, are here.)

Scott has been a Trump supporter and surrogate since early in the campaign and hosted a "midwest values" summit between Trump and Sean Hannity in Cleveland Heights in September.

At yesterday's televised festivities, Scott made some newsworthy comments that strained credulity: He'd been in contact with gang leaders in Chicago who told him that “they're going to commit that if they lower the body count, we come and do some social programs.”

Trump responded: “If they're not going to solve the problems, what you're doing is the right thing, then we're going to solve the problem for them. Because we're going to have to do something about Chicago. 'Cause what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country.”

The Rev. added:  "They want to work with this administration.”

Many, including reporters and residents and pastors in Chicago, were taken aback by the statement. Fox 32 in Chicago wanted some more clarification so they got Scott on the phone. Was any of that true? Absolutely not.

“No! I mean, c'mon now! (laughs) No!” he told the station. He misspoke. Oh, and he was tired:

Pastor Darrell Scott also told FOX 32 a lack of sleep caused him to tell President Trump that Chicago gangs had offered to "lower the body count." He said he actually spoke to one former gang member, and not to any gang leaders.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (3)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Donald Trump, Darrell Scott

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Scene Announces Winners in #RedesigntheTribe Contest Read More

  2. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Announces Run for Mayor Read More

  3. The Sizzle of South Beach has Been Snuffed Out in Westlake Read More

  4. J.G. Spooner Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Theft Charges Read More

  5. Comedian Billy Crystal to Perform at Playhouse Square in March Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation