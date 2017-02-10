Trevor Bauer Flipped Out on Twitter Again, Defending Donald Trump and Denying Humans' Role in Climate Change

click to enlarge

Really annoyed that @Apple and @Twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. fair and equal reporting? No? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

@AndrewZelman @ZackMeisel that same president who supposedly wasn't born in the us did the exact same ban — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@holymoze @ZackMeisel @AndrewZelman wrong and wrong. Nothing about any of that is racist — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@Dustyjumpwings i haven't met a single Native American yet who thinks it's racist. Shut up — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@ButDickkus the climate changed before humans and will change after. For us to think we can control it is extremely ego centric. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@GManfan64 @Apple @Twitter lol ummm. Lol yeah. You say that to one of the most scientific baseball players in MLB. Ok lol — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017