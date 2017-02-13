Cleveland Orchestra to Host a Special Violins of Hope Encore Presentation and Concert

click to enlarge
For the past two decades, Amnon Weinstein has restored violins that survived the Holocaust. In 2015, seven local cultural arts organizations worked together to bring the instruments to Cleveland with an array plays, concerts, lectures, exhibitions, films and other public events.
A Violins of Hope exhibition featuring the violins and their individual stories at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage resulted from the community-wide collaboration, and the orchestra played the instruments at a special concert.
As a continuation of that collaboration, the Cleveland Orchestra today announced it will revisit the collaboration with a series of special programs.
At 3 p.m. on March 5, Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Mӧst will convene a panel of guest speakers at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. Dubbed “Is Bach’s St. John Passion Anti-Semitic?,” the program centers on the lingering claim that surrounds the work. Admission is free, but tickets are required and may be reserved online at maltzmuseum.org
or by calling the Maltz Museum at 216-593-0575. Ideastream will broadcast the panel live on WCLV 104.9 with simultaneous broadcast on WCPN 90.3 HD 2 and wclv.org
. Video of this event will be available on demand at ideastream.org
.
In addition, Violins of Hope Education Concerts will take place from March 8 to 10 at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.
Conducted by The Cleveland Orchestra’s Associate Conductor, Brett Mitchell, the concerts will feature Cleveland Orchestra First Associate Concertmaster Peter Otto and Assistant Principal Cellist Charles Bernard. The program includes the following: Bloch’s Simchas Torah [Rejoicing] from Baal Shem; Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, Opus 47; Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, Opus 34; and John Williams’s Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra.
The performance that takes place at noon on Wednesday, March 8, will be open to the public. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased now by visiting case.edu/maltzcenter/calendar
or by calling the Maltz Performing Arts Center box office at 216-368-6062.