Stream Sun Kil Moon's New Tune 'God Bless Ohio'

click to enlarge
Sun Kil Moon's next LP is out, and, like he has on previous albums, singer-songwriter Mark Kozelek has included a poignantly dark song about Ohio. "God Bless Ohio" can be streamed here
.
Over a snappy snare rhythm, singer-songwriter Kozelek kicks around some of the recent tragedies that Ohio has had to deal with — and how he is forced to reckon the misfortunes of his native Massillon each time he returns home and/or watches terrible news unfolding at Buckeye State datelines on CNN.
Points of reference include: the Sexton family murders, the Mansfield prison, (the Ohio State Reformatory), the Pike County massacre, the Zanesville animal massacre, the Seymour Avenue rescue, the Craiglist murders in Akron, the slowly drifting Tuscarawas River, and the great Midwestern lunch of Velveeta cheese and Wonder bread.
It's bleak, but it's rather charming on some level too.
All of that being said, we'd be remiss if we didn't insist that Ghosts of the Great Highway
remains Kozelek's best album, one that should be listened to
as soon as you embark on your next road trip across the asphalt of Ohio.