Video: Dave Chappelle Talked About Police Violence at His Local City Council Meeting in Yellow Springs, Ohio

Dave Chappelle lives in Yellow Springs, Ohio, just outside of Dayton. (The background on that and a whole lot more about the comedian can be found in this delightful and excellent feature from The Believer here.) The small town made national news after an incident on New Year's Eve during which a black man was handcuffed and roughed up by police in the predominantly white town during the celebration. City council meetings in the town have been packed and emotional in the aftermath of the altercation.
One participant: Dave Chappelle, who spoke at a recent meeting as the town pondered its policing problem and residents voiced concerns about who was being hired in leadership positions.
"This is an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme," Chappelle said, while noting that officers were no longer recognizable faces from families with history in Yellow Springs but instead what he described as an alien force. "We can make our corner of the world outstanding."