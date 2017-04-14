Friday, April 14, 2017
Comedian Dan Cummins to Perform at Hilarities This Weekend
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 9:00 AM
In the past several years, comic Dan Cummins
has been extremely busy. He’s released three albums, appeared on all the usual late-night talk shows and toured his ass off.
Though his delivery is much more manic, the thirtysomething comic comes off a bit like Jerry Seinfeld as he jokes about the trials and tribulations of getting through everyday life.
Cummins performs tonight at 7:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets start at $20.
