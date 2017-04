Comedian Dan Cummins to Perform at Hilarities This Weekend

click to enlarge

In the past several years, comic Dan Cummins has been extremely busy. He’s released three albums, appeared on all the usual late-night talk shows and toured his ass off.Though his delivery is much more manic, the thirtysomething comic comes off a bit like Jerry Seinfeld as he jokes about the trials and tribulations of getting through everyday life. Cummins performs tonight at 7:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Tickets start at $20.