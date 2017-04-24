Local Folk Singer Charlie Mosbrook to Play CD Release Show at Nighttown

click to enlarge
Charlie Mosbrook
, a veteran on the local folk-rock scene, celebrates the release of his new CD, Hear Me Callin': A Collection of American Folk Songs
, with a performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at Nighttown in Cleveland Heights
.
Mosbrook has recorded and performed for over 25 years now. A big proponent of the late folk icon Woody Guthrie, he’s played Guthrie songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and led workshops on Guthrie's music at festivals, libraries and schools. Mosbrook leads a popular open mic at the Phoenix Coffee Shop on Coventry Rd.
His album opens with a restrained rendition of the Lead Belly tune "Sylvie" that features Mosbrook harmonizing with guest singer Kate Kooser. It's a terrific collection of tunes.
In addition to playing songs from the disc at the Nighttown show, Mosbrook will cover tracks by the likes of Woody Guthrie, Ledbelly, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Cotton, Robert Johnson and J. Garcia/R. Hunter. Kate Kooser, David Krauss and Honey Bucket’s Brendan O'Mally will accompany him.