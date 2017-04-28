Friday, April 28, 2017
Live Nation to Celebrate National Concert Day with $20 Tickets
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 7:59 AM
Live Nation will celebrate National Concert Day on May 1 with over one million tickets to some of Live Nation’s summer tours for just $20. The price will be “all-in” with no additional fees.
The promotion doesn't include every single Live Nation show, but there will be tickets for 50-plus tours and 1,000-plus shows at venues across the nation.
AT&T will offer a priority presale ticket access beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The general on-sale for the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9. For complete presale details, visit att.com/frontoftheline
Visit livenation.com/20ticket
to purchase tickets once the general public sale commences. The site also features a full list of the eligible concerts.
