Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell to Step Down, Will Be Replaced by Community Relations Director Blaine Griffin

Cleveland Oity Council

Mamie Mitchell

In a press release Monday morning, City Council announced what had long been rumored: Ward 6 Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell will be stepping down.Barring anything unforeseen, her seat will be filled by the city's Community Relations Director (and former Frank Jackson campaign manager) Blaine Griffin. He is expected to be officially appointed at a noon caucus.“Councilwoman Mitchell has been a dedicated and effective public servant her entire adult life,” said Council President Kevin Kelley, in the release. “She will surely be missed here at City Hall.”Mitchell represented Ward 6, which includes portions of a number of east side neighborhoods: Fairfax, Larchmere, Little Italy, Woodland Hills, Buckeye-Shaker, University Circle, North Broadway, Slavic Village and Union-Miles. She was herself appointed in 2008 and won re-election in 2009 and 2013.Mitchell, who is officially retiring for personal reasons, has been known to be battling health issues for months. Council intends to honor Mitchell at a ceremony at Monday evening's regular meeting.