Terminal Tower Welcomes Fifth Falcon Baby (and a Dead Bat)

Here are the FIVE ( 5 ) hatchlings of Stacker and Lady M. Here is Stacker feeding them a Bat... sorry bat lovers. pic.twitter.com/1kjcXJnFuq — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) May 23, 2017

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook

Terminal Tower has a new resident as of yesterday, after a fifth peregrine falcon finally hatched to majestic parents Lady Millar and Stacker. Bird photographers Chad and Chris Saladin, who've observed the falcons from incubation to hatching, caught the whole family feasting on a bat yesterday.Now, with all five birdies having cracked their shells (the photo above shows the new mama patiently waiting for the final egg to open), the new parents have their wings full. While the newest baby bird is smaller than his or her siblings, all the chicks appear healthy. Adorable video below.