Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Terminal Tower Welcomes Fifth Falcon Baby (and a Dead Bat)

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 11:41 AM

Terminal Tower has a new resident as of yesterday, after a fifth peregrine falcon finally hatched to majestic parents Lady Millar and Stacker. Bird photographers Chad and Chris Saladin, who've observed the falcons from incubation to hatching, caught the whole family feasting on a bat yesterday.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Facebook
Now, with all five birdies having cracked their shells (the photo above shows the new mama patiently waiting for the final egg to open), the new parents have their wings full. While the newest baby bird is smaller than his or her siblings, all the chicks appear healthy. Adorable video below.

