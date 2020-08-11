Best Fat Burner Pills for Weight Loss [2020 Update]

click to enlarge
You’re working out an hour a day, eating the correct amount of calories and choosing wholesome foods. You’re drinking plenty of water and even made it a point to get enough sleep each night.
You've turned down ice cream with your friends, said no to beers, and put back the potato chips, but why isn't the darn scale moving?!
It seems you need just a little help in the right direction. You’re on the right track, so don’t give up on what you’re doing. You just need a helpful, natural supplement to get things moving.
A supplement made with all-natural ingredients will help you think and feel differently about food, exercise, and motivation to keep at it. All in a positive way, of course.
But how can something natural really help? This article has all the answers. Stick with us to learn about the best fat burning supplements as chosen by our team.
We find these to be the best of the best, so stay with us to learn all you need to know.
1. Best Fat Burner For Men: PhenQ
click image
About the Brand
PhenQ
is a supplement manufactured by Wolfson Berg, a company we are proud to feature. We've discussed their supplements before on our blog, and we think they are doing a great job.
Why do we say this? Well, the company follows GMP, or good manufacturing practices, in their FDA approved facility. They also took the time to craft a formula that works for both the ladies and the gents, which takes a lot of research.
Common sense tells us men's and women's bodies are different. But this formula just works for both genders, and with a healthy diet and exercise, the pounds come off much easier than simply working out and eating right.
Wolfson Berg put all-natural ingredients into this formula, so you can more easily reach your goal weight. This formula was designed by a team of experts consisting of health professionals, nutritionists, and fitness experts.
Add in a 60-day money-back guarantee on Wolfson Berg products, and this is a formula you can buy with confidence.
What Are the Ingredients?
Calcium Carbonate
- 625mg
The purpose of this ingredient is to make sure you are getting enough calcium. You need this to make sure your muscles, bones, and heart function well.
Working out is very taxing on the body, so this will help you stay strong as you complete your exercise sessions.
Caffeine Anhydrous
- 150 mg
This is a classic stimulant that boosts your levels of alertness, increases your focus, and helps you feel less fatigued as a result of working out and dieting.
It helps keep your appetite at a manageable level, helps increase endurance, and helps you make the most of your workouts.
L-Carnitine Fumarate
- 142.5 mg
This is an amino acid that you can find in red meats and veggies. Many of us prefer to avoid red meats nowadays, but this helpful amino acid is excellent at turning stored fat into energy to be burned up.
Many of us get tired when dieting because we are not used to the lower level of calories; this combats that like a pro.
A-Lacy
- 25mg
Known as A-Lacy’s reset, this is a branded, proprietary formula that increases your energy and your metabolism and increases your body’s heat, known as thermogenesis, which in turn enables you to burn fat at a much faster rate.
Nopal
- 20 mg
This is an ingredient that aids in the curbing of your appetite. It is extracted from a cactus, and the amino acids in the extract help clear the body of excess fluids, which helps you lose water weight and also increases your energy so you can work out longer and harder.
Magnesium Stearate
- 10mg
This is more of an ingredient to improve the quality of the capsules- it prevents the other ingredients of the supplement from sticking together, which helps their efficacy.
Capsicum Extract
- 8mg
This is a body heater! By heating up the body and increasing our thermogenesis, we can burn calories faster. Caffeine is superb at making you feel alert and full of energy, which makes it easier for you to work out longer.
Niacin Powder
- 4.5 mg
Niacin is a form of Vitamin B3 and helps you keep energy levels elevated. By getting enough of this helpful nutrient in your diet, you increase your ability to shed those excess pounds thanks to the increased energy you feel.
Piperine Extract
- 3 mg
This is an extract of black pepper, which increases metabolism, aids in digestion, and prevents you from forming additional fat cells. It also helps stimulate the receptors of the body that burn fat.
Chromium Picolinate
- 80mcg
Effective and helpful in improving how the body responds to insulin. It helps us curb our cravings, reduce feelings of hunger, and avoid eating in excess.
Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in PhenQ on the Official Website.
Does It Really Work?
Yes, and it is all thanks to the powerful but natural ingredients you find in PhenQ. This stuff will help you curb your appetite. You will also enjoy an energetic feeling when using this supplement. It increases the likelihood you will drop those extra pounds with ease.
Thanks to the natural ingredients involved, you won't experience any negative side effects. Despite this, we still advise talking to a doctor first to make sure it won't interfere with anything you're currently taking.
Healthy weight loss is 2 lb. a week, make sure you stay at or below this level. Losing weight fast sounds great but losing it too quickly and failing to establish healthy habits will make your weight loss unsustainable.
You won't experience any weird symptoms, either such as withdrawal. Once you have reached your goal weight, your task will be to maintain your healthy habits of eating a reasonable amount of calories and getting regular exercise.
If you prefer to keep taking it, that is OK- you won't have to worry about side effects.
Pros:
Cons:
- You will enjoy greater energy which allows you more intense workouts
- You won't feel like eating all the time
- You will control yourself around food- imagine going to a birthday party and not feeling the urge for cupcakes!
- You will have an easy time establishing better habits.
- The company is a reputable organization with lots of happy customers.
Click here to Get the Best Discount on PhenQ from the Official Website.
- You must make sure you consistently take the supplement as directed, or your progress could be hindered.
- You are advised to talk to a doc first before using it to ensure your safety.
- Only available for sale on their Official Website.
- Not for use by pregnant or breastfeeding women.
2. Best Women’s Fat Burner: Trimtone
About the Brand
Trimtone
is one of the newest and fastest growing brands on the market. Launched in 2020, this fat burner seems to finally deliver a powerful product designed specifically for the female body.
The site is very inviting, but the newness of the company could put some people off. Sure, they may have just launched the product Trimtone itself, but the company, Swiss Research Labs Limited, has been around since 1999.
It is a company devoted to helping everyone reach their health goals, and they utilize FDA approved manufacturing facilities to craft their products. While they care about helping everybody, Trimtone is just for the ladies.
They studied what made female fat burners great and combined these ingredients into a powerful, all-natural pill. Not to worry, however, it’s not so intense that you’ll lose your beautiful, natural curves.
In their words, they “Discovered that most women don’t really want to shred their wobbly bits to oblivion or take 6 pills a day to feel the burn for hours.”
So, if you want to feel slimmer but keep those beautiful curves, consider Trimtone!
What Are the Ingredients?
Caffeine Anhydrous
- 120mg
This is a classic fat burner that will promote fat burning even when at rest through thermogenesis, or getting your body temp up. It also aids in lipolysis or fat breakdown.
It is also a performance booster, so get ready to amaze yourself at the gym or on the field. You will feel a clean burst of energy with this ingredient.
Green Coffee Extract
- 100mg
These unroasted coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid, which gets burned up when the beans are roasted.
This acid is believed to lower the amount of glucose and fat absorbed by our guts when we take food, which lowers our insulin and thus boosts our metabolism. This, too, is thermogenic.
Green Tea Leaf
- 100mg
This is a classic appetite suppressor and has compounds believed to improve our metabolisms AND the hormones that break down fat.
Catechins in green tea may also lower the amount of carbs the body takes in, which means we store less of them in the form of fat.
Glucomannan
- 100mg
This is a dietary fiber that actually expands once in the stomach. It keeps you feeling full for a longer period of time, and you won't be reaching for unnecessary snacks or sweets. The dosage is just right, so you will feel satisfied and happy, not weighted down and sluggish.
Grains of Paradise
- 40mg
Grains of paradise are part of the Ginger family, believed to fire up our brown adipose tissue or BAT.
This stuff keeps us warm by burning up the calories, so it is essentially fuel for thermogenesis. By activating our BAT, we can keep blood sugar levels stable, which in turn keeps energy levels stable.
Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients on the Trimtone Website.
Does It Really Work
We will keep it short and sweet: the results are promising. If it doesn't work, you can absolutely take advantage of the 100-day money-back guarantee.
It works by combining the power of natural ingredients proven to help with weight loss (you can check out the studies we linked as part of our research or even check out the studies Trimtone references on their site
).
Your body enters thermogenesis as part of utilizing Trimtone, which helps you burn fat even while at rest. Your duties are to take the supplement as directed, eat well, and get regular exercise.
Your appetite is also reduced, meaning you will not be reaching for unnecessary snacks and treats, or even eating out of boredom.
Pros:
Cons:
- It’s formulated just for women and will help you look great but still keep your beautiful curves.
- It contains all-natural ingredients backed by science that will help your weight loss.
- The ingredients used are known to be good for weight loss
- 100-day money-back guarantee
- Launch sale discount was available at the time of this writing
- It can be used as a pre-workout formula.
- No known side effects
Click here to Get the Best Deal on Trimtone from the Official Website.
- One bottle will last just one month; it is almost necessary to buy in bulk.
- It is made with gelatin, so not suitable for vegan users.
- Not for women that are breastfeeding, pregnant, or on medications (it may interfere with your meds).
3. Best Thermogenic Fat Burner: Instant Knockout
click image
About the Brand
Instant Knockout
is a safe but powerful fat burner that works like a dream but is free of dangerous ingredients. Whether you are an overweight person seeking help with weight loss or an athlete that wants to step up their game, this is the supplement you should look into.
Roar Ambition UK makes this. They are based out of Leeds. You may have heard of Hourglass, which is another supplement they've crafted and successfully sold.
All products they make are made in an FDA approved factory using Certified GMP. The formula was originally created for people in fighting sports like MMA and boxing, hence the fist-shaped container. However, anyone can use it who feels they need to tone up a bit.
The other cool thing about this formula is that it works for men and women alike. Yes, despite the bodies of the two genders being quite different, the formula can help both of them drop unwanted pounds fast.
The ingredients are natural, after all, and they help you do the following:
- Raise your body heat which will help you torch carbs and fat
- Boost your energy level, which will help you work out longer and harder.
- Help you control your appetite, so you're not eating unnecessary snacks or meals.
- Lowers cravings for junk food, or foods that are high in salt, fat, and sugar
- Increases your metabolic rate so you burn calories and fat faster.
The ingredients all work together to help your body burn up that unused fat as energy and get you moving again. It leads to a leaner, slimmer, and stronger YOU!
It has the power of weight loss pharmaceuticals but uses plant-based ingredients to achieve this strength.
If you are more focused on eating a HEALTHY diet and not a low-calorie one, this is the supplement for you. After all, athletes don't eat small amounts of calories; they eat what is necessary to gain strength and power. If this sounds like your fitness goals, take a closer look at this supplement.
Dosage instructions should be followed to the letter to ensure effectiveness. You take one pill four times each day. It should be during your waking hours, never before you are about to go to sleep.
The formula is able to be shipped around the world, and there is also a 90-day money-back guarantee.
What Are the Ingredients?
Vitamin B6
- 5mg
This helpful vitamin boosts fat oxidation and metabolism, which results in very efficient burning of the unwanted fat on your body. It helps the body better absorb amino acids, and this makes it easier for you to build muscle.
Vitamin B12
- 10mcg
This vitamin helps turn food into energy, controls your appetite, boosts metabolism, and keeps your mood level. It also helps regulate your immune system.
It helps to better digest carbs and increases your body's synthesis of proteins. It improves your athletic performance.
Zinc
- 10mg
Zinc stimulates the production of testosterone, which increases the body's ability to better synthesize proteins. It helps your body better utilize carbs, fats, and proteins, too. Your performance is then increased, which means you see results faster!
GTF Chromium
- 100mcg
This helps the body control insulin, which in turn makes the processing of carbs more efficient. This nutrient makes your metabolism go a little faster, lowers food cravings, and helps control appetite.
Green Tea Extract
- 500mg
This contains properties that help you avoid fat deposits, increase oxidation of your fat, and suppress your appetite.
Green Coffee Extract
- 100mg
This is not unlike roasted coffee beans. However, their claim to fame is the chlorogenic acid. This stuff slows down the fat that is absorbed by food and also helps lower bad cholesterol. It is a fat burner that many don't know about!
Cayenne Powder- 100mg
Cayenne contains vitamins A, B6, and C and helps your body stay balanced in terms of the chemicals inside.
Capsaicin increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, which makes for efficient use of carbs. It is also a thermogenic, meaning it boosts basal metabolic rate, which burns more fat and gives you energy from that burned fat to work out harder!
Glucomannan
- 1800mg
This is a part of the konjac plant, and it helps you feel less hungry, curbing your appetite, and urges to snack. It is a complex carb, so it is not digested quickly, which leads you to want more. Instead, it digests over time, keeping you feeling satisfied for longer.
Caffeine
- 300mg
Caffeine has been an energy seeker's friend for centuries! It gets your adenosine receptors firing, and this, in turn, increases your focus, energy and even helps you feel less fatigued so you can get back to working out with reduced recovery time. It even boosts fat oxidation.
Black Pepper Extract
- 10mg
In this formula, it is called piperine. It increases the metabolism and catalyzes thermogenesis, helps you digest better, and prevents fat cells from forming. It stimulates the receptors TRPV1 and TRPA1, which prevent fat cells from getting stored in the body.
Click here to Learn more about the Ingredients in Instant Knockout on the Official Website.
Does This Formula Really Work?
Yes. The ingredients are all-natural, which makes it great for daily use and an effective fat burning supplement. It is like a gem among fat burning supplements; a many-faceted stone with benefits known to bust open carbs, burn fat, and make your weight loss journey much easier than just diet and exercise alone.
The key is to eat well, get your regular exercise in and follow the dosage instructions to a tee. You will notice changes a bit faster than if you were to simply use diet and exercise. It takes just one month to see results, say users.
And don't forget to use up that extra energy you get: If you feel like walking, do so, play with the kids or just put on some music and dance. It makes you look and feel better at the end of the day.
Pros:
Cons:
- Features all-natural ingredients
- You get free shipping worldwide on some bundles, such as the three-bottle bundle
- You will burn fat and calories at rest
- No negative side effects had been reported
- 90-day money-back guarantee
Click here to Get the Best Discount on Instant Knockout from the Official Website.
- Contains gelatin, ergo not OK for vegans
- The formula works, but it is pricey
- Only available on their website.
- Contains caffeine- if you are sensitive to this stimulant, you may wish to look elsewhere.
How We Created This Fat Burner List?
We looked at the top choices of fitness experts, health gurus, and experts (such as doctors), athletes, and even fitness influencers.
We read reviews left behind by other users on product sites, social media accounts, and Reddit forums.
We researched many brands and sorted them by how easy it was to navigate their site, how transparent their info was, and what others said about the brands on related blogs/social media accounts.
We tested the supplements out for ourselves to see which ones were the best of the best, how they made us feel, ease of use, etc.
The end result is this list, which is composed of the best fat burners that will help you get looking your best, feeling energetic, and boost your metabolism.
Buying Guide for Fat Burners
There are HUNDREDS, if not thousands of fat burners, to choose. Some don't do anything. Others are pure scams. Some may even be harmful.
So, regardless of what brand you end up buying, even if it's not one we featured here, here are some things to look out for.
Cost: How much can you afford? Cheaper but less effective fat burners do exist. The more expensive ones tend to be more effective and have quality ingredients.
Labeling: Many of these supplements are NOT FDA approved. You should check the label over to ensure it is made in a GMP facility.
You should also research the brand before buying to ensure they are reputable. It's also crucial that you learn a bit about each ingredient in the blend, so you know what you are consuming.
Method: Will you take your fat burner as a capsule? Would you prefer it in the form of a tea or powder? These are things to consider so you can take it in a way that's good for you.
Blend: Is this formula for women? Is it for men? Is it designed to help you feel fuller longer or to give you a boost before your workout? Make sure the fat burner does what you need it to do.
How Fat Burners Work?
These fat burners work by:
- Promoting thermogenesis
- Boosting energy levels
- Increasing the rate at which calories burn
- Restrict carb, fat and sugar absorption
It is mostly done through the use of natural ingredients that contain stimulant properties such as green coffee beans and caffeine. These keep you focused and ready to take on all the tasks of the day, such as work, exercise, and family obligations.
They also suppress the appetite, so you are eating less and taking in less calories.
Who Fat Burning Supplements Are For?
Fat burning supplements are good for men and women, but you must be careful to choose a formula that’s crafted for your specific gender OR labeled as suitable for both genders.
They are for people who already have healthy habits established: That is, they are exercising regularly, eating a balanced and healthy diet, and who have consulted their doctor before using.
They are NOT for people hoping for a magic bullet that will make the pounds fly off without lifting a finger. You must be ready to work out and eat right for these to reach their full potential.
Are They Safe to Take? Are There Side Effects?
Yes, fat burning supplements crafted from all-natural ingredients are mostly safe. We cannot say for ABSOLUTE CERTAIN that they are 100% secure, because everyone is different.
In our research, no negative side effects for ANY of these supps were reported, but as more people use them, a negative reaction is inevitable.
Some side effects we’ve heard of regarding other fat burners include diarrhea, nausea, pain in the abdomen, jitters/anxiety, and headaches.
Fat burners are meant for use by healthy persons aged 18 and up, and it should be noted that women who are nursing or pregnant should avoid taking them.
If you have any medical conditions, especially cancer and conditions involving the liver, kidney, or other internal organs, you should avoid these types of supplements.
As you can see, it is critical that every person talks to their doctor about the fat burner they wish to take to ensure their safety, and that it won’t interfere with any medications they are currently taking.
Fat Burner FAQs
Here you will find the most common questions readers ask about fat burners.
Q. These Supps Are Great, Can I Take Them Forever?
A. You should only use these supplements until you reach your fitness goals. These are meant to be a helper, not a solution.
You are using these to help your body move forward as you continue to establish and perfect healthy eating and exercise habits. The idea is that once you reach your fitness goal, you will have established habits that enable you to maintain your body.
Q. I Am So Busy, Two Jobs/Kids/Family/Whatever; I Don’t Have Time to Work Out/Eat Well?
A. You have to make health and wellness a priority. These supplements are not going to make the pounds fly off with no effort on your part. Healthy meals don’t have to take hours, and neither do workouts.
You can combine working out with childcare by playing with your kids in the yard or park- round up the family for a 30-minute game of tag, for instance. The point is, you HAVE to eat less and move more.
Q. Why Does This Supplement Contain X Ingredient, But This Other One Does Not?
A. It's all a matter of what the company wanted in their particular formula.
Some companies make use of proprietary ingredients to make their fat burners work; others just combine all-natural ingredients together. You have to choose whichever one makes you feel most comfortable.
Conclusion
Fat burners come in many forms and choosing the right one can be a bit of a challenge. Everybody interested in using a fat burner should take extra care to read the label over carefully before they buy it.
Research of your own should be conducted on the label. Look up the company. Look up their facility and where it is located. Read customer reviews. See what forms of the supplement they offer.
Once you have done that, see what the price is and the return policy on the supplement. Suppose it does not work as you planned; can you return it?
Our top overall pick is PhenQ
and it’s one supplement you should definitely try if you’re looking to seriously burn some fat.
Indeed, fat burners are amazing tools we can use to reach health and fitness goals more easily. So as long as you are ready to work hard and eat right, these supplements can have you looking and feeling your best.