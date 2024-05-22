15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-26)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
The annual National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 05/23
In the Heights
The hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air. The musical pairs Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell the story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through June 9.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-521-2540, playhousesquare.org
.
Mozart's Gran Partita
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra performs Mozart's "Gran Partita" with the accompaniment of violinist Leila Josefowicz. The program repeats at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Stress Dolls
This Buffalo-based indie rock band worked with Cleveland-based producer Jim Wirt (Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, Incubus, Fiona Apple) on its new album, Queen of No
. On tour to support the release, the band plays at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern. Girl Cologne, Mosant and the Shoehorns open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 05/24
Ian Bagg
If you end up going to see Ian Bagg tonight at Hilarities, you might want to think twice about sitting in the front row. The comic loves to pick on audience members and make fun of their body language, or ask personal questions about their sexual preferences. Though he's not nearly as manic as Robin Williams, he still possesses Williams' unhinged energy. And he's a talker. He's been a regular on all the usual late-night shows. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest
At this annual event that takes place today through Monday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, ten rib teams from all over the country will compete in hopes of winning one of three major awards. Family activities include a rock-climbing wall a "super slide" and swings. Find hours as well as a schedule of musical performances on the website.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, berearib.com
.
Gary Clark Jr.
On tour to support JPEG RAW
, his first new album since 2019’s This Land
, the celebrated blues singer-guitarist comes to Jacobs Pavilon tonight at 7. The ambitious album draws from jazz, world beat, rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues. Songs such as the noisy opener, "Maktub," feature gospel vocals and distorted guitars with inspirational vocals about unity and revolution.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
The Fiendz
This old school punk band has been touring and recording since 1987. On tour to support their new album, Dummy
, the band comes to town as part of a three-day Ohio tour. It performs tonight at the Five O'Clock Lounge in Lakewood and then plays tomorrow night at 9 at Buzzbin in Akron and on Sunday night at 8 at the West Side Bowl in Youngstown. Blue Antidote and Heart Alarms open tonight's show.
11904 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-4906, facebook.com/pages/The-5-OClock-Lounge
.
Micro Theater CLE
Micro Theater CLE kicks off its first-ever event this weekend at the Brownhoist Building with two nights of plays, physical theater, dance, immersive performance, stand-up comedy, poetry and experimental music. All the performances are under 15 minutes long. Doors open tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30. Check the website for a schedule.
4403 St. Clair Ave, 216-331-5174, microtheatercle.com
.
Mozart's The Magic Flute
The Cleveland Orchestra takes on what is arguably one of the greatest operas ever written. Performed as part of the 2024 Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival. the staged production will be sung in German with projected supertitles. Performances take place at 7 tonight and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Mr. Big
The '80s hard rock act comes to the Agora tonight at 7. The band will play the 1991 Lean Into It
album in its entirety as well as its classic hits. Local singer-songwriter Shawn Perry, who just released his debut album, opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Prospect of Equality
In Ensemble Theatre's The Prospect of Equality
, a young girl loses her mother as she stands on the precipice of adulthood. A visitor arrives who brings hope and, all at once, an event that should shatter her stands to make her stronger. Young Ruth takes advice from an older version of herself helping to guide her as she changes the world. Performances continue at the Notre Dame College Performing Arts Center through June 9.
4545 College Rd., South Euclid, 216-321-2930, ensemble-theatre.org
.
Seeress Empathy Release Show
With a reputation for a "visceral" live show, the local group Seeress defies categorization. The band's music could be called post-rock, shoegazer or metal. Produced by Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple), the band's latest offering, Empathy
, features atmospheric tunes such as the crushing, cinematic "Holograms" that have a real edge to them. Tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood, the group plays a release show for the new album.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Tremont Greek Festival
Held in Tremont every Memorial Day weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, the annual Greek Festival features Greek music, Greek food, Greek drink and even antiques (Greek or otherwise). Visitors will find a mouth-watering assortment of homemade Greek specialties like pastitsio, moussaka (Greek-style lasagna), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and lamb shanks. But the crowd favorite is always the gyro — and they don't get much better than they are here. Be sure to save some room for baklava or loukoumades (fried dough with honey). If you want something to wash it all down with, try the Greek beer Mythos or some Greek white wine. Hours are noon to midnight today, tomorrow and Sunday. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Monday. facebook.com/TremontGreekFest/
.
SAT 05/25
Zach Angeloni Release Party
The local folk musician released several singles and EPs last year and now celebrates the release of his new album, Versions of Ourselves
, with tonight's show at Brother's Lounge. Recorded and mixed by Tuck Mindrum and mastered by Jake Fader, it features local musicians Anthony Papaleo and Ricardo Morales. Bethany Joy, Micah Foster and Dustin Mayle open the show. It begins at 8 p.m.
11609 Detroit Ave., 216-226-2767, brotherslounge.com
.
Lynne Arriale
Jazz pianist Lynne Arriale celebrates the release of her new album, Being Human
, with tonight's show at the Bop Stop. The disc celebrates the ways that our lives are "enriched by acts of passion, courage, love, persistence, heart, soul, curiosity, faith and joy," reads a press release. Greta Thunberg, Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai inspired the album.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org.
Jesse DeNatale
This singer-songwriter has said his latest album, The Hands of Time
, reflects his Mexican/Italian roots and attempts to "cut through the noise, not overplanning the production, but rather chasing the mystery and weaving all he has learned about being human with what he describes as a new, thinner and fragile reality that is in a kind of recovery-mode from the pandemic." He'll play songs from it tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Joseph Alan Bertram opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Laura Jane Grace
Earlier this year, inspirational punk rocker Laura Jane Grace released her latest effort, Hole in My Head
, a collection of tunes that highlight '50s rock-influenced guitar riffs. Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patto guests on the album. On tour in support of the release, Grace performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Knocked Loose
Originally just a group of kids playing in their Kentucky hardcore/punk scene, Knocked Loose has crossed into the mainstream and garnered support from acts such as Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Ethel Caine. The group performs tonight at 6 at the Agora. Loathe, Show Me the Body and SPEED open.
Agora Theatre, 5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Manic Pixie Dream Market — Flea Market 4 the Girls, Gays, and Theys
This traveling queer flea comes to the parking lot across the street from Studio West 117 today. Admission is free, and pets are welcomed. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
11801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, manicpixiedreammarket.com
.
Reggae Fest Cleveland
Today's performers at this annual event at Mall C Strawbridge Plaza include the Quasi Kings, the Flex Crew, Mighty Mystic and HWT. Tomorrow, Arise Roots, Milton Blake, Umojah Nation, Lazo & Exodus and Carlos Jones take will perform. Food trucks will be on hand as well. The music begins at noon each day.
reggaefestcleveland.com
.
United in Song! A Free Community Choral Celebration
The North Coast Men’s Chorus, Cleveland Chorale, the Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Choruses and Cleveland School of the Arts’ R. Nathaniel Dett Concert Chorus will all perform today at this special event hosted by Orlando Watson, a Cleveland native who is currently the senior director of programming for Pittsburgh’s August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Severance Music Center. Admission is free, but tickets are required.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SUN 05/26
Lou Armagno "Sinatra Selects"
Backed by a terrific jazz band, singer Lou Armagno will pay tribute to the late Frank Sinatra with this show that begins at 7 p.m. at Market Garden Brewery.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Diet Lite
This Milwaukee-based band has acquired a significant following in its hometown. The group recently played sold-out shows at venues such as the Vivarium and Turner Hall, both of which have capacities of several hundred. The group brings its 14-city tour to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Who Saved Who, Honey Pocket and Whiffler open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Election
Two-time Oscar-winning writer and filmmaker Alexander Payne, director of The Holdovers
, Sideways
, Nebraska
, The Descendants
and About Schmidt
, will appear in person to answer audience questions about his career after a screening of a new 4K restoration of Election, his breakthrough film. The screening takes place at 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. In addition, Payne will introduce a 35mm screening of the rarely-shown Kurosawa classic Red Beard
. That screening takes place at 7 p.m. at the Cinematheque.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Garrison Keillor 50th Anniversary of Prairie Home Companion
The storyteller extraordinaire brings the 50th anniversary tour of his popular Prairie Home Companion
show to the Akron Civic Theatre. Expect a two-hour show featuring some Keillor standup and various comedy sketches. The event begins at 7 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Left End
Left End, the regional rock group which has been performing together since 1971, makes a return to the area with a very special performance at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. A portion of the concert will commemorate the Michael Stanley/Left End show that took place in 1981 at the old Idora Park. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
201 S Phelps St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, theyoungstownfoundationamp.com
.
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors have had a busy year. They recently moved from their hometown of Ithaca, NY to Brooklyn, embarked on a global tour, and collaborated with acts such as Lizzo, Rihanna, the Weeknd and SZA. The group brings its Townie: North American Tour to House of Blues tonight at 6:30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed