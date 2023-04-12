15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 13-16)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Alligator Records
Selwyn Birchwood.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 04/13
Selwyn Birchwood
Often sounding like multiple guitarists working at once, Selwyn Birchwood has been carving a nice name for himself on the blues circuit these past few years. With 2021's Living in a Burning House
, Birchwood shows off a flair for tight riffs and flashy lead work. It’s clear that Birchwood has a knack for dynamics, and it’s a real treat to hear him combine that penchant with more traditional blues moves. Tonight's concert takes place at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Becoming Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about sex and relationships with her hit '80s radio call-in show, Sexually Speaking
. This theatrical show pays tribute to the late Westheimer. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Outcalt Theatre where performances continue through April 23.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Bouncing Souls
Will Yip (the Menzingers, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw), produced Ten Stories High
, the latest effort from the Bouncing Souls. Yip highlights a new approach for the band, while also providing the big hooks for which the band is know. Single "Back to Better" perfectly balances its pop and punk elements. The New Jersey-based act kicks off a two-night stand at the Grog Shop tonight at 7. Pittsburgh's Anti-Flag, a band that could easily headline the Grog, A Wilhelm Scream and the Venomous Pinks open the show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Stewart Huff
Ever since he dropped out of college some 20 years to pursue a career in comedy, Stewart Huff has regularly taken his standup show on the road. He comes to Hilarities tonight at 7.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Mahler’s Titan
Michael Tilson Thomas directs the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on Mahler's Symphony No. 1 ("Titan") tonight at Mandel Concert Hall. Leif Ove Andsne will perform as well. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances also take place on Saturday and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
New Edition: Legacy Tour
New Edition emerged way back in 1983 when it released its chart-topping album Candy Girl.
The title track even knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. Featuring Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, the group continues to be an influential R&B act. A press release for the current trek promises the band will perform songs it didn't perform on 2022’s the Culture Tour. The concert starts tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank open the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
FRI 04/14
Djunah
Djunah (pronounced JUNE-uh) features frontwoman Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar, singing, and pulverizing a Moog bass organ with her foot. Drawing a broad range of comparisons from Diamanda Galás to Melvins, Djunah pairs Diane’s powerful, unrestrained vocal style with heavy guitars and punishing drums courtesy of Jared Karns (Their/They’re/There, Hidden Hospitals). Quiet Zoo, Brain Cave and Vivora open the show, which begins at 9 p.m. at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Freedom First: A (Hometown) Jazz Benefit for Keith LaMar
Organizers of this benefit concert say that musician Keith Lamar is wrongfully convicted and to call attention to his plight, they've organized this benefit concert. From prison, LaMar has managed to create poetry and music. In 2022, he was joined by award-winning professional jazz musicians (including the likes of Arturo O’Farrill, Samora Pinderhughes, Caroline Davis, Nick Hakim, Brian Jackson, and many more) to record an album. LaMar and his partner/co-producer — pianist and composer Albert Marquès — have taken the show all over the world and performed for sold-out crowds. LaMar calls in via phone to lend his spoken word poetry. Tonight's show at the Bop Stop marks the first time that Freedom First will be in Ohio. The concert begins at 7.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
In the Heights
Winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, In the Heights arrives at Connor Palace this weekend. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Kristen Newell: Unfolding
A rising star in Cleveland, artist Kristen Newell makes sculptures and ceramics that are "instantly compelling," as it's put in a press release. Today from 6 to 8 p.m., WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood hosts an opening party for her new exhibit, Kristen Newell: Unfolding
. A fully illustrated catalog with over 35 works including an essay by Dr. Henry Adams accompanies the exhibition.
23645 Mercantile Rd., 216-721-6945, wolfsgallery.com
.
Our Planet Live
Stemming from the popular Netflix series, Our Planet Live in Concert combines HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. The event takes place tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Anthony Rodia
Perhaps best known for his weekly Road Rage Wednesday posts as Uncle Vinny, a racist and sexist character he created, comedian Anthony Rodia became a social media sensation before successfully venturing into the world of standup. Rodia performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:45 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Sober Chronicles Live
This performance at the Akron Civic Theatre by local singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon combines music, stories and readings from his book Sober Chronicles
. During the show, he’ll share his discoveries along the sobriety journey, including the "practices, belief, and words of strength that have shaped his life’s journey." Each performance will feature songs from Shannon's catalog. The event begins at 7 tonight, and it repeats tomorrow and Sunday at the venue.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
The Teams of Broadway
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra plays music from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, and Kander & Ebb. Ben Davis and Christiane Noll join as guest vocalists.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SAT 04/15
Battle of the Bands
Today at Avon Lake High School, the Avon Lake PTA Council will host a special fundraising Battle of the Bands event featuring local high school- and junior high-aged musicians. The lineup will feature 10 to 14 bands, and bands will perform between 2 and 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Avon Lake PTA Council student scholarships and other programs. ALPTA Council is a nonprofit 501c3, and a portion of all donations are tax deductible.
175 Avon Beldon Rd., Avon Lake, eventbrite.com/e/high-school-battle-of-the-bands-tickets-611397746117
.
Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
In what could potentially be a difficult series, the Cavs take on a surging New York Knicks team that's led by both star forward Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson. Tonight at 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the two teams face off in the first game of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Kristy Kline
Kristy Kline is best known for her ability to showcase live music through her electric harp and captivating vocals. Her performance encompasses an electrifying Pink Floyd show, and her releases/shows have spanned genres ranging from indie, rock, pop, jazz, classical, ambient and electronic. Kline performs at 8 p.m. in the Alex Theater at the Metropolitan at the 9.
2017 East Ninth Street, 216-239-1200, alextheatercleveland.com
.
The Oberlin Sonny Rollins Jazz Ensemble
This casual concert featuring arrangements of jazz standards and original compositions takes place during the museum’s April Play Days, Wander Wild. Play Days at the CMA are free opportunities for families to be creative, be curious, and connect through art together. It begins at 2 p.m., and admission is free.
Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
The Piano Guys
The quartet of pianist Jon Schmidt, cellist Steven Sharp Nelson producer and videographer Paul Anderson and music producer Al van der Beek celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020 and has continued to tour and record. The group comes to Connor Palace tonight at 8.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cindy Rovtar — Welcome to the World, Squirrelly Q
Today at 1 p.m. at Visible Voice Books, local author Cindy Rovtar reads from her children's book about a squirrel who wakes up alone in Central Park.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
Second Annual Native American Cultural Weekend
This special weekend of programs at Hale Farm & Village highlights the histories and cultures of native peoples from both the region and the state, both past and present. Cultural educators from Native nations connected to the Cuyahoga Valley will be on hand to tell stories and give presentations and demonstrations.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
SUN 04/16
Bikini Kill
A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill reformed three years ago to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, Pussy Whipped
and Reject All American
, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago., The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. The streaming catalog includes 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now
and 1998’s The Singles
, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett. The concert begins at 7. Donkey Bugs open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Cheap Trick
Widely considered one of the best power-pop acts of all time, the '70s group Cheap Trick comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7. When the group performed here in town back in 2016, we wrote that the group displayed its mastery of "controlled chaos" and delivered "note-perfect performances imbued with the right amounts of underdog grit and rough edges." Expect a similar performance tonight.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
A Drummer Gets His Wings — Celebrating the Life of John J. Adams
Local musicians pay tribute to the late John Adams, the local hero who literally drummed up enthusiasm at Indians/Guardians games for years. The show begins at 4 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Michigander
The sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, Michigander brings a 21-date headlining tour in support of the new EP, It Will Never Be the Same
, to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight. Singer will have a band in tow to deliver songs such as the shimmering new single "Super Glue," one of many standout tracks on the sonically dense album. The show begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
The Monsters conclude their regular season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with this game against the Rochester Americans. The puck drops at 3 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
New Jack City Live
New Jack City Live transports audiences to Harlem, NY where the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Today's performance takes place at 3 p.m. at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter