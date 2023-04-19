15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 20-23)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Agora
Bruce Campbell.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 04/20
Bruce-O-Rama
B-movie actor Bruce Campbell brings his traveling show featuring Evil Dead 2
to the Agora tonight at 7. The first part of the show will find Campbell hosting an interactive game, and the second half will feature a screening of Evil Dead 2
. Campbell will answer questions about the film too.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
All Mozart
From its three initial “drum rolls” to the final fugue, Mozart's Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”) pushes the bounds of what is possible. Bernard Labadie, one of today’s finest interpreters of the classical era, joins the Cleveland Orchestra and soprano soloist Lucy Crowe to perform the piece tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Becoming Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about sex and relationships with her hit '80s radio call-in show, Sexually Speaking
. This theatrical show pays tribute to the late Westheimer. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Cleveland State University presents its production of this play about the 70-year journey of Vera Stark, a headstrong African-American maid and budding actress. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 and the storytelling starts at 7. Today, local writer Vince Guerrieri presents hit talk, Weird Moments in Cleveland Sports.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
FRI 04/21
George Balanchine's Serenade with Symphony of Life
Cleveland Ballet has been granted the rights to perform the celebrated ballet, George Balanchine's Serenade
. Tonight's performance, which takes place at 7 at Connor Palace, represents a milestone in the history of dance. A performance also takes place at 7 tomorrow at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Basement Motion
This event that takes place at 10 p.m. at the B-Side in Cleveland Heights promises to offer a low-key night of rare grooves and house music. Smooth Talk, NicNacc and LaRiches are all slated to perform. Admission is free.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
David Cross
This comedian and actor performed at indie rock clubs before it was cool to perform at indie rock clubs. The HBO comedy series Mr. Show
helped launch Cross’s career back in the mid-’90s and the sit-com Arrested Development
helped make him a household name. Cross returns to the Agora tonight for a standup show; Sean Patton opens the gig. Doors are at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Florida Marlins
In a matchup with a team from the National League, the Guardians take on the Florida Marlins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Marlins typically feature some up-and-coming prospects and have played well this year, but the playoff-tested Guardians should be able to take this series, which continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Head Over Heels
Based on a 16th-century prose poem called "The Arcadia" by Sir Philip Sidney, this play features a soundtrack of popular songs by the the Go-Go's. The musical follows the story of a royal family in the fictional kingdom of Arcadia, and their journey to find love and happiness regardless of gender or sexual identity. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at the Near West Theatre. The show runs through May 7.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Jim Norton
Over the past decade or so, comedian Jim Norton has built quite a resume. He's had acting gigs (Lucky Louie
, Spider-Man
), written a best-selling book (Happy Endings: The Tales of a Meaty-Breasted Zilch
) and become a radio personality (Opie and Anthony’s XM satellite show). And he continues to work the standup circuit. His jokes tend to center on topics of a sexual nature and include countless references to the male anatomy. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Jeff Ross
Insult comic Jeff Ross, the self-styled "Roastmaster General" and acknowledged "meanest man in comedy," comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Tallis Scholars, with Director Peter Phillips
The Tallis Scholars were founded in 1973 by their director, Peter Phillips. Through their recordings and concert performances, they've established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. Tonight's concert at the Cleveland Museum of Art includes works by Josquin, Fayrfax, Gibbons, Lassus, Palestrina and Victoria. It begins at 7:30.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
A Whole Lotta Love
This live band burlesque revue at the Beachland Ballroom will feature a group that'll perform classic rock hits from the '70s and '80s. The burlesque performers include Miss Holly Grail, Bella Sin, Pandora Foxx, Heather and Lace, Mj Chameli and many more. They'll perform a variety of acts, ranging from classic fan dances to more modern and edgy routines. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Dan Wilson
Akron-based jazz guitarist Dan Wilson comes to the Bop Stop tonight in the wake of the release his new singles, “Sticology" and a cover of "Eleanor Rigby." He'll drop his full-length album next month on jazz great Christian McBride’s label. Expect to hear songs from it when Wilson performs at 8.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SAT 04/22
Chapel Hart
Famous for hits such as the twangy, organ- and piano-driven "Jesus & Alcohol," this country music act consists of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, all three of whom are vocalists. The group has independently released two studio albums and seven singles; last year, it finished fifth on America's Got Talent
. The group comes to the Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
An Evening with Sloan
When the power pop group Sloan formed in Halifax in 1991, there was a thriving indie rock scene. Hard to believe that such a remote part of Canada would have such a vibrant scene, but the environment helped bring the members of Sloan together. Some 30 years on, the group continues to tour and make relevant music. Their latest effort, last year's Steady
, features the usual quotient of pop gems and mid-tempo rockers. The band plays tonight at 8:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Happy Endings
Locally based resident DJs Eso, NicNacc and Theo will spin at this party put on by the local DJ collective known as Happy Endings. The event starts at 9 p.m. at Lake Affect Studios.
1615 East 25th St., 216-298-9018, facebook.com/lakeaffectstudios
.
Limón Dance Company
Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company was responsible for the creation, growth and support of modern dance in this country. Tonight's performance at the Ohio Theatre celebrates the group's 75th anniversary. It begins at 7:30.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dan McCoy & the Standing 8s Album Release Party
About 20 years ago, local singer-songwriter Dan McCoy formed the local alt-country act Rambler 454, a band that still performs on occasion, and he began working on solo albums as well. Tonight, he celebrates the release of his new solo EP, Snapshots
, at the historic Geauga Theater in downtown Chardon. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kevin Conaway will open.
101 Water Street, Chardon, 440-214-9492, geauga.theater
.
Nathan-Paul
This is part two of the local musician's “All the Sudden” series. The show will feature the same backing players from the last "All the Sudden Series" — drummer Gabe Jones, bassist SmokeFace and keyboardist Jordan Wright. Special guest is Floco Torres, who'll serve as the show's hype man. It all begins at 7:30 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Poems from Willow Creek Album Release Show
In 1996, L. Joseph Spear wrote a book of poetry titled Poems from Willow Creek
. As a tribute to him and in an attempt to show him how impactful his words really are, his granddaughter, local singer-songwriter Kahrin Spear, turned his poems into an album. To celebrate its release, she'll host an immersive album release experience tonight at 6 at Gordon Green. This show is a collaborative exhibition combining Spears' love of music, photography, videography, painting and Mother Earth. Tickets start at $25.
5400 Detroit Ave., 216-406-2461, gordongreenevents.com
.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by husky-voiced singer who calls himself Reverend Peyton, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays music that’s a blend of genres. They toss in a little country, a little ZZ Top-inspired blues and a little punk. The group has played some 250 annual road dates during the last decade and has played festivals such as Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, WOMAD, Telluride, Cambridge Folk, All Good, King Biscuit, Juke Joint and DelFest. Doors open at 7 for tonight's show at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Tink & Friends
If R&B singer Tink's previous effort, Pillow Talk
, was primarily focused on love, her latest album, Thanks 4 Nothing
, takes a more candid approach and addresses the "grittier and more intricate aspects of relationships," as it's put in a press release. Tink's tour in support of the release comes to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 04/23
Tim Bae
A former security guard who used to kill time at his job during his lunch breaks by telling jokes, Tim Bae has become a nationally renowned standup comedian. He performs tonight at 6:30 at the Improv. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Earth Day Community Day at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
As part of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's Earth Day celebration, there will be planetarium shows, a 3-D movie screening and wildlife presentations. This program is included with general admission, and the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
The Musical Box
Known for its faithful replications of Genesis concerts, this group will recreate the original 1974-1975 performance of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, right down to the original slide show. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The War and Treaty
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, the husband and wife that make up the Albion, Michigan-based country/gospel/blues act the War and Treaty, initially met at a music festival that promoted the theme of “romantic love.” That was nearly ten years ago, and the group has crossed over into country, performing at events like last year's Country Music Awards and the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival in Bristol. The dynamic act brings its Lover's Game tour to House of Blues tonight. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Xiu Xiu
Ignore Grief
, the latest effort from indie rockers Xiu Xiu, is a mix of industrial and contemporary classical influences, along with film noir and horror (both regarding film, and the real and imagined horror that the album addresses), and features longtime members Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo joined by David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). The band performs tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter