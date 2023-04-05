15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 6-9)

Hilarities.com
Duncan Trussell.
THU 04/06
Duncan Trussell
Known for his popular podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour
, comedian Duncan Trussell takes a narrative approach in his stand-up routines. In one skit, he jokes about going to a Grateful Dead concert when he was in high school simply to take the LSD that he knew he could find at the show. "Taking LSD in the morning when you're in high school helps you forget that you're at an internment camp for teenagers being run by the state." You won't get too many one-liner and punchlines from Trussell. But you'll get articulate, well-structured jokes that show just how perception he is. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
As You Like It
Great Lakes Theatre presents this Shakespeare play that takes place in the Forest of Arden, where a disguised Rosalind seeks refuge after her uncle has banished her. Performances take place tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Saturday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Becoming Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about sex and relationships with her hit '80s radio call-in show, Sexually Speaking
. This theatrical show pays tribute to the late Westheimer. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Outcalt Theatre where performances continue through April 23.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. Tonight, Bob DiBiasio talks Guardians.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
One Full Wit
Local writers Cherise Benton, Stephanie Ginese, Angie Mazakis, Benjamin Rhodes and Matt Weinkam read from their work tonight at 7 at Visible Voice Books.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Risk + Discovery: Glass Innovation at CIA
This exhibit at CIA aims to celebrate glass in all its forms, drawing connections to the unique learning environment of the College and its influence on the creative vocabulary of the region and beyond. It features work by makers working in glass or whose creative practice was influenced by the program’s pedagogy, including current and former CIA faculty, technical specialists and alumni. An opening party at Reinberger Gallery takes place from 6 to 8 tonight, and the CIA Glass Guild Student Market will remain open through June 16.
11141 East Blvd., 216-421-7407, cia.edu
Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony
Shostakovich wrote his Fifth Symphony at the height of the Stalinist purges, publishing it as "A Soviet Artist's Reply to Just Criticism." Rafael Payare conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as it plays the piece tonight at 7:30. Performances also take place tomorrow and Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Marlon Wayans
Famous for parody films such as Fifty Shades of Black
and A Haunted House 2
, comedian and actor Marlon Wayans comes to the Improv tonight at 7:30. Performances also take place at the club tomorrow and Saturday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
FRI 04/07
Dan Cummins
In the past several years, comic Dan Cummins has been extremely busy. He's released three albums, appeared on all the usual late-night talk shows and toured his ass off. Though his delivery is much more manic, the thirtysomething comic comes off a bit like Jerry Seinfeld as he jokes about the trials and tribulations of getting through everyday life. Cummins performs tonight at 7 at the Agora. Local comedian Mary Santora opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
The English Beat
Singer Dave Wakeling formed this terrific British ska band back in 1978 and helped usher in a revival of the Jamaican style of music. Jamaican saxophonist Saxa even joined the band to record its first single, a ska-centric remake of Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown," that became a big hit. More hits would follow, and Wakeling has managed to keep the band alive all this time. The group returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 7. The Twist Offs open the show.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
The Guardians home opener takes place today at 4 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners. The Guardians are coming off a solid post-season performance that saw them come close to knocking off a high-power New York Yankees team, and the Mariners, who beat the Guards in Seattle at the season's start but then lost three straight to the team, had a good run last year too and made it to the post-season. This series continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
SAT 04/08
Andrew Bird
Singer-songwriter Andrew Bird's formal training had a strong influence on the type of music he played. His 1996 debut, Music of Hair
, commences with a gentle waltz and keeps things on the traditional side of the folk-y spectrum. Since then, Bird’s music has evolved; the songs on his new album, Inside Problems
, come off as his most nuanced to date. The album includes a variety of references to author Joan Didion and sometimes finds Bird adopting a Lou Reed-like vocal delivery. The singer-songwriter comes to the Agora tonight at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Bert Kreischer
Not many comedians have fought a grizzly bear. In his 2005 television movie Hurt Bert
, Bert Kreischer not only comes face to face with a ferocious (yet ultimately harmless) bear, but lives to tell you about it in his nationally successful comedy act. Kreischer makes his way to Cleveland this week for a standup show at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
The Quasi Kings
This Columbus, OH-based reggae band writes some great tunes. A song such as the Jack Johnson-like “Day I Die” features bits of organ and rattling percussion as it finds bassist Benny Coleman singing “I’ll be loving you 'til the day I die.” The perky “Guns Drawn” features crisp vocal harmonies and thumping bass. The group is currently working on a few demos for its next album and has worked up several covers for the current tour. Expect to hear a faithful version of Steely Dan’s "Reelin’ in the Years," and a lot of Bob Marley. In the past, the group has done a dub version of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf," and we can only hope that makes it into the mix when the band plays the Beachland Ballroom tonight. M.O.O.K.Y. and Land of Panda open. Doors open at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Donovan Woods and Henry Jamison
Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods released his latest EP, Big Hurt Boy
, last spring via his own End Times Music, and he followed it up with singles featuring Australian songwriter Ziggy Alberts and singer-songwriter Natalie Taylor. Woods spent much of 2022 on the road, supporting Matt Nathanson in the U.S. Now, he brings his co-headlining Husbandry Tour with Henry Jamison to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SUN 04/09
Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Cavs take on the struggling Charlotte Hornets today at 1 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the playoffs looming, every win weighs heavily on seeding, so the Cavs will need to ensure they don't underestimate the Hornets.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
