15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 7-10)

We Were Promised Jetpacks.
THU 04/07
We Were Promised Jetpacks
Since releasing 2018’s The More I Sleep the Less I Dream
, We Were Promised Jetpacks have embraced change head-on and amicably parted ways with founding member Michael Palmer a couple of years back. Entering 2020 as a trio with a handful of songs written and a successful U.S. tour under their belts, touring came to a halt. But the guys still managed to write and record their latest effort, Enjoy the View
. Expect to hear tracks from it when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop. Check the club's website for more details.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Ax Plays Chopin
Alan Gilbert conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it takes on pieces by Lili Boulanger, Chopin, Chin and Debussy. Emanuel Ax guests on piano. The concert beings at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances also take place on Saturday and Sunday. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2021 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free. first Thursday of every month.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos. first Thursday of every month.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Daryl Hall and the Daryl's House Band with Special Guest Todd Rundgren
This special tour featuring Rock Hall Inductee Daryl Hall and Daryl's House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren, who's also an Inductee (but against his wishes), comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30. Consult the venue website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Imagatorium
The final production of the the Department of Dance at Case Western Reserve University's 2021-22 season comes to Mather Dance Center tonight at 8. Performances also take place through Sunday. Imagatorium will feature original works by Master of Arts candidate Haiyan Chen, second-year graduate students El-drick Aboagye and Shadrach Arthur, along with senior capstone choreography by Jamie Muth. Tickets are $10 for general admission.
11201 Bellflower Rd., Cleveland Heights, 1-800-348-2234, dance.case.edu/
.
Much Ado About Nothing
Beatrice and Benedick forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Tonight at 7:30, Great Lakes Theater presents its production of the play at the Hanna Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tom Papa
The funny stuff continues tonight with Tom Papa, the fun-loving guy who used to host the NBC comedy show Marriage Ref
. Papa routinely likes to joke about how he misses the day when he didn't have kids or the responsibility that accompanies them. He likes to reminisce about his young life, and notes how being a dad has him drinking more now. "Daddy is a lot more fun when he gets his magic juice inside of him," he likes to say, as he ponders the fact that all his daughter's drawings of him are with a martini glass. But the guy will also switch gears and talk about antidepressants and societal pressures. His talent lies in the fact that he comes off as an average Joe. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where you can catch his act through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Rock Hall Nights
On select Thursday nights, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hosts Rock Hall Nights, an evening of special programming. Tonight from 5 to 9, the theme is "Let's Get Back," and you can explore the new Beatles exhibit. Tonight, Inductee Glyn Johns will sign copies of his new book Get Back
, which will be available for purchase online or in person at the Rock Hall store. There will be Beatles trivia, Beatles cover performances by the Mechanics and curator-led gallery talks. The café will even serve up a Beatles-themed signature drink. The special $21 event ticket includes touring of exhibits between 5 and 9 p.m. with activities from 6 to 8 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
FRI 04/08
Benji Brown
Comedian Benji Brown likes to talk about how difficult relationships can be. “Brothers, stop hitting on the ladies,” he jokes in one routine. “Touch ’em, and you go to jail.” His animated routine calls attention to domestic violence in a humorous (but not offensive) manner. Expect to hear bits like this when he performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the venue website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Fish Fry-Days
Through the month of March and for the first few weeks of April, Prosperity Social Club hosts its fish fry, dubbed Fish Fry-Days, every Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight The special Lenten menu includes the “Big Fish," which includes four pieces of hand-dipped beer battered Haddock with creamy slaw, mac and cheese, tartar and lemon, and the “Gotta Haddock," which includes everything that comes with “Big Fish” but adds a cup of scratch-made creamy clam chowder and two pierogies with sauteed onions and sour cream. Whatever the fish dish, the pub can offer a drink pairing. Sibling Revelry Brewing’s “Gotta Haddock,” a clean, light-bodied pilsner bearing the signature fry’s name, will be available on draft, or diners can choose from an array of cocktails, Belgian beers, stouts and sours.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
.
Killer Queen
This British tribute act pays tribute to Queen with a stage show that stays true to the glam rock act's flamboyant live show. The concert takes place tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Check the venue website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Meteor Shower
Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician, and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, Meteor Shower
centers on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience. Beck Center’s production of Meteor Shower stars Lara Mielcarek as Corky, Abraham Adams as Norm, Leilani Barrett as Gerald and Leslie Andrews as Laura Set design is Cameron Michalak, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, sound design by Angie Hayes, lighting and projection design by Tim Chrisman, and stage management by Jamie Benetto. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through May 1.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Near West Theatre's Cinderella
Now through Sunday, Near West Theatre presents its version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Cinderella
. Filled with hits such as “A Lovely Night,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Impossible” the play features an intergenerational cast ages 7 and up under the direction of Trinidad Snider, the organization’s Artistic Director. Through a special partnership with Baldwin Wallace, music is directed by Near West Theatre first-timer Harrison Roth and will feature an orchestra of 11 musicians. Choreography is created and led by Emma Clark. The diverse cast represents neighborhoods across Cleveland and beyond. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the theater's website for more info.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
RagTag: A Circus In Stitches
A traveling show that arrives in town tonight, RagTag: A Circus in Stitches features six circus acrobats hailing from across the United States. The performers have a collective resume including Circus Smirkus, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, AIDA Cruises, the Midnight Circus, Circus Aotearoa & graduates from the National, Centre for Circus Arts (London) and the New England Center for Circus Arts (Vermont). Cirque Us, the group behind the tour, has been referred to as “the perfect blend of sophistication and fun." Performances take place at 8 tonight and at 2 and 8 p.m. tomorrow at the Wizbang Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Check the website for ticket prices.
2134 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-534-9482, wizbangtheatre.com
.
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more., experiencetremont.com
.
SAT 04/09
Amy Grant
Famous for bringing a religious message to her pop music, Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Tambourine Interactive Percussion Party
Tambourine is an interactive, high energy percussion party. The event will feature DJ sets from Gumbo Dance Party's DJ Walk and Varsity Squad's DJ StepOne. Early guests will receive a tambourine at the door to interact with the band. The event takes place at 10 p.m. at the B-Side Lounge.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Titonton Duvante at Disfunktional
Producer and DJ Titonton Duvante launched his Residual Recordings in 1998 with acclaimed releases from him as well as Boo Williams and John Tejada. With over 50 releases to his name, Duvante continues to be productive. Live, he’s known for his tight mixing and superb scratching. He performs tonight at 9 at House of Blues Foundation Room. Cleveland house DJs Mike-One, Red Tailed Hawk Luna and Andre Leone share the bill. Tickets cost $10 in advance.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 04/10
Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Cavs and the Milwaukee Bucks, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, meet up today at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a game that could be a preview of what's to come in the playoffs. The Cavs have played the Bucks tough all season, so this game should be a close one. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Celebration of Cleveland Rock History, Part 2
Last year, the Beachland Ballroom hosted a book launch event for local author Deanna Adams’s most recent book, Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Venues. Hosted by Ray Carr, the event featured images of the venues as Adams and Carr conducted live interviews with many of the people who’ve helped make Cleveland the rock mecca it is today. The show was so well-received that the duo will do it again today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a new round of participants, which’ll include deejays Larry Morrow, Ted Alexander and Paula Balish. Other guests include musicians such as Richard Shack, Donnie Baker, Alex Bevan, Carlos Jones, Mike Wasson, Cy Sulak, Rich Spina, Billy Sullivan and Butch Armstrong. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit Beachland co-owner Cindy Barber’s nonprofit organization, Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present & Future.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Cliff Habian Quartet
Cliff Habian Quartet presents a special show with selections from the songbook of pianist Vince Guaraldi of Charlie Brown/Peanuts fame. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Market Garden Brewery. Tickets cost $20.
1947 W. 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Hot Club of Cowtown
Formed in San Diego in 1997, the Hot Club of Cowtown grew out of a musical partnership between singer-fiddle player Elana James and singer-guitarist Whit Smith. The two started out as Whit and Elana, playing for tips at farmer's markets, cafes and parks for a full year before adopting the name the Hot Club of Cowtown., For 25 years now, the Hot Club of Cowtown has relentlessly toured and recorded. It brings its 25th anniversary tour to Music Box Supper Club. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
mssv/Mike Sopko & Joe Tomino
Main Steam Stop Valve,
the second album by mssv, an experimental rock trio featuring guitarist Mike Baggetta, bassist Mike Watt and drummer Stephen Hodges, features everything from lurching surf guitar workouts (“The Mystery Of”) to twangy jams ("Old Crow"). The guitar work shimmers throughout the album. Mssv performs tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Tavern. Consult the club’s website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sean Patton
We’re surprised that scruffy comic Sean Patton, a New York-based actor and comedian who was born and raised in New Orleans, has the nerve to come to town. In one skit he performed at the Laugh Factory, he revealed that he thinks of Cleveland as “a piece of shit city” before he led the audience through a “Fuck Cleveland” chant. While dumping on Cleveland only made up one segment of the routine, it wasn’t particularly funny. Patton fared better when he turned his attention to his sexual interests (he’s a big fan of cunnilingus). He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Suzanne Santo
Originally from Northeast Ohio, singer-songwriter Suzanne Santo bridges the gap between indie-rock and neo-soul on her latest album, Yard Sale
. Fellow Austinites Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr. make appearances on the album too. She performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $20.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.