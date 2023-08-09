15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 10-13)

click to enlarge
Peter Yang
LL Cool J performs on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 08/10
Gojira and Mastodon
These two terrific hard rock bands bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Known for albums such as 2012's L'Enfant Sauvage
and 2016's Magma
, Gojira returned in 2021 with Fortitude
. Last year, it released the anthemic single "Our Time Is Now," a tune featuring highly technical guitar work and menacing vocals. Not to be outdone, Mastodon has had its music appear in Game of Thrones
and in DC Comics films. Its most recent album, Hushed and Grim
, yielded the frenetic single "Pushing the Tides." Lorna Shore, a metal group known for its intense live performances, opens. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
The 11th Annual International Ohio Burlesque Festival 2023
This annual burlesque event returns to the Beachland this weekend. It kicks off with tonight's rock 'n' roll opening event that takes place at 7:30. The festivities continue tomorrow night and Saturday night at the venue.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Cleveland Play House presents this play about famous writer Erma Bombeck. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 20.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cuyahoga County Fair
The 126th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair that runs today thru Sunday at the Fairgrounds in Berea features everything from Family Dance Parties to Demolition Derbies. There will be Sanctioned Harness Horse Racing, a Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, a One-Man Circus strolling the Midway and fireworks.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440.243.0090, cuyfair.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. Tonight, a Cleveland-style polka band featuring Frank Stanger will perform. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
.
Matt Fraser: America's Top Psychic Medium
The man who bills himself as "America's top psychic medium" performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Fun Home
Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir, this play explores the "haunting pull of memory and its power to shape one’s identity," as it's put in a press release. Cain Park Artistic Director Joanna May Cullinan directs the Cleveland premiere of the play at Cain Park. Performances take place at 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday. A 2 p.m. performance takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Guardians take on the offense-minded Toronto Blue Jays as a four-game series against the AL East team concludes with today's day game. The first pitch is at 1:10 at Progressive Field.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what press materials describe as "an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sept. 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. Tamil Jordan Jazz Band performs today. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
Taste of Black Cleveland
This annual event featuring Black chefs of Cleveland takes place from 6 to 11:30 tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The tasting portion will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., when guests can sample signature dishes from 20 Black-owned establishments. The night will continue with the After Taste, which will feature seven Black owned pasty and dessert businesses.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 08/11
The Art Shop at 818 Studios
More than 20 artists will showcase their work at 818 Studios throughout the entire summer during Walkabout Tremont. Expect to find fine art paintings, hand-made jewelry, artisan, soaps and handmade gifts. The gallery is open tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.
818 Jefferson Ave., merrittphoto.com/818studios.html
.
Carl Baldassarre’s Led Zeppelin Revival
The local guitar hero pays tribute to Led Zeppelin. A talented composer, Baldassarre will also play original material tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Mojo Brookzz
Comedian Dyon "Mojo" Brooks brings his Toxic but Funny Comedy tour to the Improv. Brooks can brag that he's made some 900 video skits, several of which have garnered more than one million views. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 4, 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Browns vs. Washington Commanders
The starters aren't likely to receive much playing time tonight when the Browns take on the Washington Commanders during a preseason game that takes place at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Neon Nights
Travis Tritt and Tim McGraw headline this country music festival that takes place today and tomorrow at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence. The Neon Nights festival aims to feature the best country artists and food, and Tritt and McGraw are veteran performers who make the event worth the price of admission.
13190 Patterson Rd. NW, N. Lawrence, 330-854-6691, tixr.com/groups/projectlive/events/neon-nights-2023-55974
.
Outlaw Music Festival
Willie Nelson headlines this traveling country/alt-country festival that will also feature performances by John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid. Fogerty recently bought back the publishing rights he rescinded to Fantasy Records during the band's heyday in the late 1960s and early 1970s when his former band Credence Clearwater Revival landed five top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, so expect to hear a few classic CCR cuts when he performs.The show starts at 4:30 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Rüfüs Du Sol
This electronic dance music group had a hit right out of the gate with its 2011 self-titled debut EP. The current tour supports the 2021 album, Surrender
, which finds the group trying to get emotional on songs such as the treacly "Next to Me" and "Alive," tunes that channel Depeche Mode with their heavy synths and anthemic vocals. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Channel Tres opens with a DJ set.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Three Dog Night
Songs by this classic '70s blue-eyed soul band have appeared in movies such as Boogie Nights
and Guardians of the Galaxy
, helping to keep the group relevant even though it hasn't had a hit in decades. Founding singer Danny Hutton leads the latest iteration of the group. The act performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Christopher Titus
Comedian Christopher Titus has been through a lot in his life: getting stabbed by a psycho girlfriend, getting fired from a suicide hotline, drunkenly falling into a bonfire, and all the while being told to “quit being a wussy” by his uber-militaristic dad. This guy doesn’t just tell jokes; he tells full-on stories and they are hilarious. He takes the stage at Hilarities at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Walkabout Tremont
This is the last outdoor-focused Walkabout Tremont of the season featuring entertainment and pop-up vendors along Professor Ave. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. today.
walkabouttremont.com
.
Bobi Wine: The People's President
This National Geographic documentary film traces the story of the Ugandan opposition leader, a former member of parliament, activist and national superstar musician. He puts everything on the line to take on Yoweri Museveni's oppressive regime. Wine uses his music "to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda." The movie opens today at the Nightlight Cinemas in Akron, where it screens at 8 tonight.
30 North High Street, Akron, 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com
.
SAT 08/12
Alison Brown
This singer-songwriter started playing in the Southern California bluegrass scene when she was still a teenager. Guests such as Steve Martin, Kronos Quartet, Sharon Isbin, Anat Cohen, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan and members of the Alison Brown Quintet appear on her latest album, On Banjo.
Brown performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park. The Adam Ezra Group opens the show.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Civil War Weekend
One of Ohio’s largest Civil War reenactments returns to Hale Farm & Village this weekend. Event highlights include Voices From the Past, interactive opportunities within reenactor encampments and immersive experiences of daily life for Western Reserve citizens during the Civil War. the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Feast of the Assumption
The annual Feast of the Assumption takes place today through Tuesday in Little Italy. Once again, Holy Rosary Church's parish hosts this free, family-friendly festival. Starting and ending with religious processions celebrating the Virgin Mary being taken into Heaven, the Feast includes classic festival staples as well as fireworks, a raffle, and observances and services for those who celebrate the Catholic Holy Day. Since Mayfield Road from E. 125th St. to E. 119th St. is closed to vehicles during the fest, and relatively far-away parking spots are available for a fee, the best way to attend the festival is via the RTA red line's stop in Little Italy. The Feast's hours are noon to midnight today, noon to 11 p.m. tomorrow, 6 p.m .to 11 p.m. on Monday and noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
holy-rosary.org.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
LL Cool J — The F.O.R.C.E. Live
Old school rapper LL Cool J hosts this special tour featuring performances from rap acts such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more. Performances will be interwoven within one continuous musical set with the Roots, one of hip-hop's best live acts, serving as the house band. The show starts tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Mozart in the Meadows
Nicholas McGegan conducts the Cleveland Orchestra plays a special program of Mozart tunes that includes Overture to The Marriage of Figaro and Clarinet Concerto. Clarinetist Afendi Yusuf guests. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Rubber City 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration
This celebration at the Akron Art Museum put on by Akron-based Keepers of the Art will feature screenings of the films Beat Street
and Wild Style
during the day and then a breakdance competition in the evening. DJ Cash Money will man the wheels of steel and there will be a turntable exhibition too. The evening's festivities start at 6 p.m.
1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org
.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour
Asia O'Hara, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Rosé, Naomi Smalls and select RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15
finalists are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq in this fun-filled show presented by RuPaul. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 08/13
An Evening with Audra McDonald
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, Audra McDonald — star of CBS's The Good Fight
and HBO's The Gilded Age
— joins the Cleveland Orchestra to play Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin and many others.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Funk It Up: A Celebration of Farmhouse Style Beer and Fermented Foods
A celebration of farmhouse style beer and fermented foods, Funk It Up takes place today at noon at Butcher and Brewer. Expect to sample saisons, sours, wheats, fruited beers and ciders at the event.
2043 East Fourth Street, 216-331-0805, butcherandthebrewer.com
.
Steve Gillespie
Fearless, light-hearted and hilarious are some of the many terms used to describe comedian Steve Gillespie. He combines aggression and absurdity to create a humorous show filled with laughter. He has a crass sense of humor and is not afraid to speak his mind, which makes him appealing and relatable to the audience. He jokes about whatever crosses his mind, such as his own looks and personality, having children, and being forced to grow up and mature. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Hobo Johnson
This half Azorean Portuguese, quarter Mexican and Native American vocalist has built his grassroots following via viral homegrown style videos that show off his sharp sense of humor. The clever wordsmith who delivers witty, Beck-like jams performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Chris Knight
This singer-songwriter dropped his self-titled debut in 1998 and hasn't looked back. Albums such as 2001’s A Pretty Good Guy
and 2003’s The Jealous Kind
show off his songwriting chops while his more recent Almost Daylight
puts his guitar playing skills on display. He comes to the Winchester in Lakewood tonight. The show begins at 8.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter