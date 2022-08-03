15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 4-7)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of DanceCleveland
Rennie Harris Puremovement — American Street Dance Theater comes to Cain Park on Saturday.
.
THU 08/04
The Abrams
The Abrams — brothers James and John – have spent more than two decades playing country music together. This tour that bring them to the Kent Stage tonight marks their first U.S. dates in three years. The Canadian duo will debut new music from an upcoming Warner Music Canada EP. The mid-tempo single from the new project, "Something New," comes off as a serviceable love song and will likely make its way into the set when the band performs at 6:30 at the Kent Stage. Check the club's website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Melissa Etheridge
One Way Out
, the latest effort from singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, resurrects unreleased songs from early in the singer's career. Expect to hear some of these deep cuts along with hits like "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window" when the raspy-voiced singer performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos. first Thursday of every month.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Guardians vs. Houston Astros
The Guardians gave the Houston Astros all they could handle when the two teams faced off in Houston earlier this year. Expect this four-game series to be a competitive one. Tonight's game begins at 7:10 at Progressive Field. Check the team's website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin have teamed up for this special tour. Tonight's show starts at 8:45 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Shayne Smith
Famous for his self-released half-hour special Alligator Boys
and and his hour-long special, Prison for Wizards
, comedian Shayne Smith performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 E 4th St., 216-736-4242, hilarities.com
.
Something Rotten!
Set in 1595, Something Rotten!
tells the story of two brothers who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare. After they hear that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, the brothers set out to write the first musical. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts, where performances continue through Sunday.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Summer Concert Series
Local rockers Oregon Space Trail of Doom play a free show tonight at 7 at Walter Stinson Community Park, and after the concert (or once it gets dark enough), the classic sci-fi movie It Came from Outer Space
will screen. Leopold and Lenora from WUAB’s Big Bad B-Movie Show
will host. Admission is free.
universityheights.com
.
SummerFEST 2022 Concert Series
In response to the overwhelming support for last year's concerts, the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District is hosting concerts two nights a month throughout the summer. Tonight's concert takes place in the parking lot on Grandview (off Cedar and behind Firestone) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, the concert will take place the following Monday. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info., cedarfairmount.org
.
FRI 08/05
California Speedbag
In 1990, California Speedbag released the album Little Guns
on cassette to little fanfare. Although the man behind the music — guitarist, singer and songwriter Gary Lupico — passed away in 2004, family, friends and fans have been collaborating for several years to get the under-appreciated alt-country album reissued and hopefully rediscovered by a new generation of fans. Somehow, the plan came together and the record was pressed by Cleveland-based Gotta Groove as part of its OH!Wax series. The collaborators will celebrate with a Speedbag performance at the Little Guns
Record Release Party that takes place tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern. David Loy & the Ramrods open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Glamgore: Nightmares & Nightgowns
Featuring performances by Issa Vybe, Cherry Sorbet, Kritter Mortis, Joliee Blak and Maxi Glamour, Cleveland’s “Fatale of Filth” Anhedonia Delight presents GlamGore, a recurring alternative and themed drag show series, tonight at the Grog Shop. Doors open, and the performances begin at 9. Check the Grog Shop website for more info.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, Akron Civic Commons and the Rotary Club of Akron present Kenmore First Fridays in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district in Akron. Kenmore First Fridays take place every first Friday through Sept. 2. The free events run from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and an outdoor beer garden with a rotating cast of breweries that include HiHo Brewing Company, Lock 15 Brewing Company and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Local acts Shelby Olive and Free Black! perform tonight.
betterkenmore.org
.
Kid Rock with Special Guest Foreigner
Right-wing rocker Kid Rocker returns to Blossom with the classic rock act Foreigner in tow. Notably, Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows there, and he set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. The tour supports his newest album, Bad Reputation
. Politically charged tunes such as "Don't Tell Me How to Live" and "My Kind of Country" sound like they could be the names of Fox News segments. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Preacher Lawson
Best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC’s hit series, America's Got Talent
, this comedian has competed in other talent shows as well. Along with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump, he hosts the Facebook Watch series World's Most Amazing Dogs
. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 E 4th St., 216-736-4242, hilarities.com
.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional
These two emo-ish acts bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora tonight at 6. Check the Agora's website for ticket prices and more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Maren Morris
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris brings her RSVP: The Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight. Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green, Morris' latest album, Humble Quest
, represents her "most genuine collection of songs," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's concert starts at 8:15. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
J.J. Williamson
Nearly 20 years ago, comedian J.J. Williamson won the Bay Area Comedy Competition in Oakland, thus launching his career as a standup comic. He likes to joke about the things he goes through every day. He frequently jokes about dating. "I am not a baller — I'm an outlet baller," he says in one bit. "I'm a baller on a budget." He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 08/06
Chest Fever
San Diego-based Chest Fever is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Band album Rock of Ages
with a national tour that's coming to the Winchester in Lakewood today. The group will perform songs from Rock of Ages
such as “Caledonia Mission,” “The Unfaithful Servant,” “Get Up Jake” and “Chest Fever.” They will additionally play a number of deeper cuts from the Band’s catalog, including “Rockin’ Chair" and “Time To Kill” as well as classics like “Up on Cripple Creek” and “I Shall Be Released.” A local horn section will join the group for the performance. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Matt Fulchiron
Best known by his nickname "The Full Charge" because of the way he "rocks microphones," standup comic Matt Fulchiron is a scruffy-looking guy who like to deliver one liners such as "I drove here tonight in a meat wagon because this next joke is going to fuckin' slaughter." He's better when he tells anecdotes about going on dates and makes fun of his married friends who need to party when their wives are out of town. Fulchiron has a casual delivery style that makes him easy to listen to even when his material is sub-par. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 and tomorrow night at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Grieg's Piano Concerto
Grieg’s Piano Concerto is reportedly one of the most popular and most recognizable piano concertos ever written. Tonight at 7 at Blossom, pianist Cédric Tiberghien joins the Cleveland Orchestra for a special performance of the piece. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Hanson
Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, Hanson established a regional following before becoming a household name thanks to the hit tune “MmmBop,” which was a No. 1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. The group's new Red Green Blue album brings together the band's three voices in a unique way since a third of the album waswritten and produced by each brother in the band. The group comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Check the Agora's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday Celebration
Some of the most popular Grateful Dead cover bands in Ohio and the touring band the Stolen Faces will celebrate what would've been Jerry Garcia's 80th birthday. Local staples Dupree's Dead Band and Sunshine Daydream, fresh from their musical residencies at the House of Blues and Forest City Brewery, will take it from there and pass the baton to the Stolen Faces to finish off the festival!Papa Bear will also play in-between sets. Concertgoers will be able to purchase food, water and non-alcoholic beverages from local food trucks including Fairport Harbor-based Wild Spork, Kona Ice, Cheesy Dave’s, CLE Chicken, Smooth Rider, Foodtique, Off the Griddle and PastaTivo. It all kicks off at 3 p.m.
601 Huntington Beach Dr., Fairport Harbor, 440-352-0806, fhaca.org
.
Rennie Harris Puremovement
Rennie Harris Puremovement — American Street Dance Theater last brought their company to perform at Cain Park in 1998. The group returns to the venue tonight at 8 to present the evening-length work Nuttin’ But a Word . According to press materials, the piece “pushes the boundaries of street dance vocabulary, inviting audiences to view street dance through a different lens.” Ticketed audience members can enjoy a free pre-show conversation at 7:15 pm, where they'll learn about the company and work to be performed. A Q&A session with the company’s dancers will follow the performance. Tickets start at $20 for lawn seats.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Lakewood Arts Festival
Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood will close Detroit Ave. between Belle and Arthur Avenues to bring artists of all disciplines together for the Lakewood Arts Fest. The juried festival hosts over 160 regional and national artists and makers displaying paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and fiber. Originally founded in 1978 to bring artists to the city for a street festival, in 1981 the Board of the non-profit decided to fund an annual scholarship for Lakewood seniors continuing to art school. After the Festival, the Board will present $4,000 to the 2022 recipient, Inga Wilhelmy, who will attend the Rhode Island School of Design this fall. Senegalese drummer Assane M’baye, Luca Mundaca, Chris Allen and Liz Bullock are slated to perform, and the Beck Center offers unique arts-based performances and activities for children and adults.
lakewoodartsfest.org
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Connor Musarra
A Cleveland native Connor Musarra, who's currently based out of Los Angeles, has recently gone viral with his “365 songs in 365 days” and “Idea a Day” campaigns. Just last week, he surpassed 100k followers on Instagram. He performs tonight at 8 at Crobar. Locals Mooke Da God and Broken Keys will open. Both have recently dropped new music as well. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Sand Fest
This event combines a day-long volleyball tournament with a sand castle construction competition to present a unique opportunity for Cleveland architects and designers to engage with the public. Food trucks (Swenson’s, Barrio and Cleveland Acai) will be on hand for the festivities. This year’s sand castle theme is All Opened Up and Everywhere to Go. The competition will be judged by a local celebrity panel including Ward 15 Cleveland City Councilwoman Jenny Spencer, the Plain Dealer’s Steve Litt and a surprise guest from the Cleveland Cavaliers. All teams are eligible to win the coveted people’s choice award, Best of the Beach. Volleyball games will be monitored by professional referees.All proceeds raised go to the ACE Mentor Program scholarship fund. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
aiacleveland.com/sandfest/
.
SUN 08/07
All-Beethoven
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra plays a trio of Beethoven masterpieces: the Egmont Overture, Symphony No. 4 and Symphony No. 5. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.