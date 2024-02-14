15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 15-18)

Jeff Niesel
Monster Jam returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 02/15
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
When a man is stabbed in his locked compartment while riding the famed Orient Express, investigator Hercule Poirot tries to figure out whodunnit. Tonight's performance of this comedic twist on the Agatha Christie mystery takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Album Deep Dive: Living Colour’s Time’s Up
As part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month programming, host Kmberly Mack will discuss Living Colour’s 1990 album Time’s Up
using autobiographical narrative, and past interviews with the band and the album's production team, and cultural criticism. The event is free with RSVP. It takes place at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
History on Tap : A Celebration of Black Culture
Tickets to this event at the Western Reserve Historical Society include full museum access, carousel rides and live DJ entertainment with DJ 8 Bit. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. It all commences at 5 p.m.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Billed as "an international hit that’s equal parts Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes," this play centers on an opening night that goes awry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ravel's Mother Goose
Composer and conductor George Benjamin leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it plays music by Dieter Ammann and Oliver Knussen alongside Ravel’s ballet score for Mother Goose. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances also take place on Saturday and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 02/16
Cleveland Golf & Travel Show
This annual show that caters to local golfers itching to return to the courses in spring returns to the I-X Center this weekend. Today's hours are 2 to 7 p.m., and the show runs through Sunday.
One I-X Center Drive, 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Chayla Hope's Be Mine Valentine's Soiree
The talented local singer-songwriter hosts a special Valentine's Day concert tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Bershy and DRIXY open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Jo Dee Messina
The popular country singer-songwriter kicked off her career nearly 30 years ago with the single "Heads Carolina, Tails California." In the wake of that single, she's delivered numerous No. 1 hits and Top 40 songs. She brings her latest tour to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Monster Jam 2024
This annual event that features some of the biggest and nastiest monster trucks rolls into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for its annual visit. Tonight's competition begins at 7, and the competition continues through Sunday.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
PBR: Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour
Professional bull riding returns to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown today and tomorrow as the PBR: Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour swings into town. The action goes down tonight at 8 and tomorrow night at 7. Consult the Covelli Centre website for more info.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free. third Friday of every month.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Top Secret!
All That ZAZ: The Zany Comedies of Zucker, Abrahams & Zucker, running through Feb. 25 at the Cleveland Institute of Cinematheque, consists of the three original comedies written and directed by a trio of hugely successful writers, directors and producers who grew up in Shorewood, WI and attended Shorewood High School and the University of Wisconsin (Madison) together. Tonight at 9:30 and tomorrow night at 6:30, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will screen their filmTop Secret!
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
SAT 02/17
2024 High School Rock-Off
The annual High School Rock Off returns to the Rock Hall tonight at 6. Ten bands will compete to face off at the Final Exam that takes place at 6 p.m. on March 2. Now in its 27th year, the event will come to an end after this year’s competition concludes.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Belles Wildflower Country Tour
According to press materials, Nashville insiders have compared country singer-songwriter Belles to a young Dolly Parton. The current tour that brings her to the Rialto Theatre in Akron tonight supports last year's EP The Way You Break a Heart
. The singer-songwriter has opened for the likes of Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldridge, Chris Lane,, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson. The concert begins at 7.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
Jump Back Ball 2024: Villains Unleashed: A Night of Chaos
This annual benefit for Playhouse Square's education programs features cocktails, live entertainment, games of chance, a raffle and a silent auction. The event, dubbed Villains Unleashed: A Night of Chaos, begins at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Portugal. The Man
Although Portugal. The Man originally formed as a side project for lead vocalist and guitarist John Baldwin Gourley, the band has risen to prominence in the experimental rock scene. The band has built a reputation as “one of the most exciting and sought-after live bands on the touring and festival circuit,” as it's put in a press release, and has sold out venues around the world and held main stage slots at festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many more. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre. Philly's Snacktime opens the show and will also perform in PTM's set.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Based on stories by Western writer James Warner Bellah, the films in John Ford's Cavalry Trilogy are all set at remote U.S. Army outposts in Indian territory during the post-Civil War era. All star John Wayne. The Cinematheque is showing all three of the films. Tonight at 6:05, it screens She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
. Scout Tafoya, author of the 2023 book But God Made Him a Poet: Watching John Ford in the 21st Century
, will introduce the movie.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Stout It Out Loud
Butcher and the Brewer puts on its annual Stout It Out Loud festival today. It's a late-season celebration of dark beers and their most famous culinary partner: oysters. Participating breweries include Collision Bend, Immigrant Son, Market Garden and Sierra Nevada. All counted, more than 20 breweries will be on hand. The fun runs from noon to 4 p.m.
2043 East Fourth Street, 216-331-0805, butcherandthebrewer.com
.
That 1 Guy
A good old-fashioned one man band, Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, returns to the Beachland Tavern, a club he's played many times during his decade-long career. Silverman plays the Magic Pipe, an instrument of metal, strings and electronics. The concert begins tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 02/18
COYO Winter Concert
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus will perform selections by Faure and Schubert at this special winter concert that takes place today at 7 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
John Crist's Emotional Support Tour
Known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney" and "Brands that Need To Be CANCELLED," comedian John Crist brings his Emotional Support Tour to Connor Palace tonight at 7.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Alingon Mitra
This standup comedian has written material for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
and Adam Ruins Everything
. A semi-finalist on Last Coming Standing
back in 2014, Mitra, who possesses a very low-key delivery as he tells stories about the trials and tribulations of being picked on in high school, performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Toni Morrison Community Reading
One of the great literary talents, the late Toni Morrison was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. To celebrate her legacy, Literary Cleveland and ThirdSpace Action have teamed up for a free-in-person reading at ThirdSpace Action Lab. An open mic session follows featured readings. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
1464 E 105th St. #302, thirdspaceactionlab.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter