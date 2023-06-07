15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 8-June 11)

click to enlarge
Jamie Escola
The Shootouts.
.
THU 06/08
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic basket or purchase food from the vendors on site. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. The Shootouts, an up-and-coming alt-country act from the Akron area, play tonight's show. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/eastshore/
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The popular musical that promises to deliver "a world of splendor and romance" comes to the State Theatre for an extended run that continues through July 2. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel
. Tonight at 7, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Rent
Based loosely on Giacomo Puccini’s La Boheme
, this popular rock musical follows a year in the life of a group of young artists living on New York’s Lower East Side during a time of poverty, social unrest and the AIDS epidemic. With universal themes of falling in love, finding one’s voice, and living for today, Rent
teaches us to measure our lives in love. Showtimes at Cain Park's Alma Theater are 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night. A 2 p.m. show takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Sing Out! for Cleveland Rape Crisis Center 2023
Sing Out! for Cleveland Rape Crisis Center returns today at Severance Music Center. Gathering in-person for the first time since 2018, Sing Out! is an "inspiring musical performance featuring the voices of more than a hundred community leaders coming together to raise awareness and funds for the life-changing and life-saving services of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center." The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandrapecrisis.org/support/sing-out/
.
FRI 06/09
The Art Shop at 818 Studios
More than 20 artists will showcase their work at 818 Studios throughout the entire summer during Walkabout Tremont. Expect to find fine art paintings, hand-made jewelry, artisan, soaps and handmade gifts. The gallery is open tonight from 5 to 9.
818 Jefferson Ave., merrittphoto.com/818studios.html
.
Bruce Bruce
A larger-than-life personality makes comedian Bruce Bruce a hard act to forget. Even with his adult humor, Bruce prides himself on not relying on vulgarity to get a laugh out of the crowd. His personality and humor will be enough to keep you laughing the entire time. He also previously hosted the BET series Comic View
, where the show achieved its highest ratings ever. You can catch Bruce at the Improv tonight at 7:30 and 10; performances are scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Mike Feeney
With appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
, Comedy Central and SiriusXM, comedian Mike Feeney is a rising star in the comedy world. As part of a series of shows promoted by the locally based Secret Society Comedy Club, he performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic and at 8:30 tomorrow night at Old River Tap and Social in Rocky River.
watercoolercomedy.org
.
Girls Gotta Eat
The comedic duo Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg brings the live version of their popular podcast, Girls Gotta Eat
, to the Agora tonight at 8. "At this show, Ashley, Rayna, and special guests will answer all those burning questions about sex, dating, and relationships in a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience; no one leaves without a fresh outlook on dating and at least one new ab from laughing," promises the press release.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Guardians vs. Houston Astros
The Houston Astros, a powerhouse American League team that won last year's World Series, come to Progressive Field for their one and only visit to town this regular season. Tonight's first pitch is at 7:10 and the series continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Chayla Hope
The talented local singer-songwriter celebrates the vinyl release of her new album with tonight's show at the Beachland Ballroom. The Ghost Club and Kyle Mahlik open. Doors are at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $12 in advance, $14 day of show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Cody Jinks
A former metal guy, who returned to his country roots after his thrash band broke up, singer-songwriter Cody Jinks comes to town tonight in support of 2021's Mercy
. Songs such as "Hurt You" and "Like a Hurricane" rock hard thanks to their riveting guitar solos and Jinks's gruff vocals. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt open the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Lauren Morrow and Joshua Hedley
This co-headlining tour features two very talented singer-songwriters. Known for playing in the Atlanta-based the Whiskey Gentry, singer-songwriter Lauren Morrow released her solo debut in 2018 and hasn't looked back. She's touring in support of the new album, People Talk
. Joshua Hedley, a multi-instrumentalist who plays violin and guitar and sings, became an in-demand session guy since moving to Nashville nearly 20 years ago. He just released his latest effort, Neon Blue
, last year.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
We Will Rock You
The show featuring the music of Queen takes place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at the Simon and Rose Mandel Theatre at Tri-C'sEastern Campus. It'll mark the first collaboration between the Creative Arts Theatre Department, the Creative Arts Academy and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.
4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills, 216-987-5536, tri-c.edu
.
SAT 06/10
Alter-Ethos Tattoo Music and Arts Festival
This event that takes place today at 2 p.m. at Mulberry's will feature live tattooing and piercings on two stages with live bands and performances by Crooked River Circus. Acts such as Wanyama, Vibe & Direct, Chelsea Pastel, Mellowman Funk, Apostle Jones, Camel Butter, Ziggy D, Avilys, BEEKIR, and Uncle Gnarly and NightDrive are slated to perform. Food trucks and local vendors will be on hand as well.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089631984068
.
The Hooley
Today from noon to 8 p.m., you can check out the Hooley on Kamm's Corners, an annual street festival that takes place on Lorain Ave. from West 165th Street to Rocky River Drive. The festival offers crafts, live music, dancers from area Irish dance schools, pipes and drums and plenty of family fun. Food will be available at the pubs and eateries lining Lorain Avenue and from vendors on the street with kettle corn, ice cream, freshly squeezed lemonade and other festival staples. Two entertainment stages showcase a variety of musical acts. Admission is free., westparkkamms.org/hooley/
.
Pete Lazard Album Release Party
Tonight at 7 at the Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood, this local singer-songwriter celebrates the release of his debut album, Sihaya
. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door (cash only). Adam Klinger and Zach Angeloni will open the show.
18206 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, mercurymusiclounge.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Olde Wrestling
This event celebrates vintage wrestling with characters from the roarin’ '20s. In addition to six marquee wrestling matchups, the event also includes Wizbang Theatre owners and performers Pinch and Squeal.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Parade the Circle
Returning for the first time since 2020, the 31st art parade will fill Wade Oval with lively sounds and colors, innovative costumes, handmade masks, giant puppets and floats. Magnificent pieces created by artists, families, schools, churches and community groups from Greater Cleveland and beyond will delight participants and attendees alike. New for the 2023 parade is the appointment of a lead artist, Héctor Castellanos Lara. Parade the Circle begins at noon at CMA and will proceed in a counterclockwise direction around Wade Oval until it spills into the oval in front of the museum. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to participate in Circle Village.
Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Young Professionals Week: Solstice Steps Yoga
Young Professionals Week starts with this event that takes place at 10 a.m. at the Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park. Engage! Cleveland’s 10th Annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week features 25 events across eight days geared toward young professionals in Cleveland. Check the website for a complete schedule of events.
14532 Lake Ave., Lakewood, engagecleveland.org/cleypweek/
.
SUN 06/11
3rd Annual Crocker Park Block Party
This annual event at Crocker Park kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a 5K and one-mile run. Then, from 11 a.m. to 3 pm., the block party takes place. It'll feature face painting, balloon twisting, live music and sidewalk chalk zones. Admission is free.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
Reena Calm
In one bit about Chicago alleyways, comedian Reena Calm jokes about how the Windy City can give you the kind of privacy that will allow you to freely pass gas and "truly feel equal to a man," as she puts it. Expect observational humor about gender and other topics when Calm performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Tyler Childers
A true musical masterpiece, Tyler Childers's new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
, features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives. Childers and his longtime band the Food Stamps will undoubtedly draw from the album for tonight's show, which begins at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Miles Miller opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
The Cure
Finally inducted into the Rock Hall in 2019, the Cure are more than just an '80s Goth pop-rock band. All pigeonholing aside, they're a damn good rock band. The 1986 compilation Standing on a Beach
, a collection of some of their finest tunes, established that. If previous gigs on this tour are any indication, expect to hear close to 30 tunes in a set that runs nearly three hours long. Tonight's show begins at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips roll into the Agora tonight as part of a tour that will feature a special performance of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
to mark the 20th anniversary of its release. These concerts are highly visual and festive affairs that show the extent to which frontman Wayne Coyne has become a modern-day hippie who eschews good vibes and feel-good energy. The concert begins at 7:30.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Late Nite Catechism
This funny play intends to take audience members back to their youths with its glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other prizes. Today's performance takes place at 2 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Wavves/Herzog
Back when Wavves formed in 2008, they were a bunch of kids playing surfy punk rock and having fun. Twenty-five years on, their sound has grown up, especially on their latest album, Hideaway
. They play the Beachland Ballroom tonight with support from Cloud Nothings, local indie rockers who've become a national act, and Ultra Q. Doors are at 7.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
