15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 2-5)

THU 05/02
Courtesy of Pink Soda.
Pink Soda performs on Friday at Cleveland Museum of Art.
Always... Patsy Cline
Patsy Cline’s friendship with fan Louise Seger started in 1961 and continued until Cline's death. This humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of Cline's unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through May 19.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Company
Directed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse
, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
, Angels in America
), this new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy centers on a 35-year-old single woman who struggles to find a stable relationship. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through May 19.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Lang Lang Plays Saint-Saëns
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra and pianist Lang Lang makes a guest appearance for this concert featuring Saint-Saëns’s most popular piano concerto. The performance begins at 7:30 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall, where another performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Drake White
Country singer-songwriter Drake White is a survivor. n August 2019, he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, the result of Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a brain condition he had been diagnosed with early that year. Doctors told him that he might never perform again, but he has defied the odds and has continued to tour and record. He comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 05/03
101 Pianists
Today at noon, pianist Lang Lang will present his music education program, 101 Pianists at Tri-C's Metropolitan Campus Auditorium in Cleveland. The community-centered event will showcase 100 young pianists selected from Northeast Ohio schools. They'll join Lang for this public performance. Admission is free, but tickets are required. This is the fourth performance in the 2023-2024 season of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series.
2809 Woodland Ave., 216-987-4444, tri-c.edu
.
Brent Cobb
This talented country/Southern rock singer-songwriter brings his Livin' the Dream Tour to House of Blues Cambridge Room. The trek supports last year's Southern Star
, a low-key album of twangy tunes that show off his soft vocals that he delivers with a bit of a drawl. Gentle tunes such as "It's a Start" and "Kick the Can" show off his sensitive side without coming off as sentimental. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
An Evening with Alan Ruck
The Succession
actor appears tonight at 6 at the Agora for a screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
, the 1986 film that helped launch his career. A huge hit for writer-director John Huges, the movie also stars Matthew Brockerick and is considered a cult classic.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Glamgore: Mommie Fearest
Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their "love and appreciation of drag and performers" and for their "interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form." It's one of few all-inclusive alternative drag events that incorporates curated themes in a safe and supportive space. Tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels
Even though the Los Angeles Angels lost superstar Shohei Ohtani to free agency this past offseason, the team still has perennial All-Star Mike Trout on its roster. Trout and his Angels come to Progressive Field tonight at 7:10 for the start of a three-game series.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Jitney
Jimmie Woody directs August Wilson's Jitney
, a play about influence of generations of jitney drivers on their communities. Tonight's performance at Beck Center for the Arts takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
TK Kirkland
When rapper 50 Cent needed a comic for the video release of his hit record, Window Shopper
, he called upon TK Kirkland, a guy who's known as the "gangsta of comedy." Kirkland has worked as a host on BET's Mad Sports
and appeared numerous times on Comicview
. Given the breadth of his work, Kirkland is clearly comfortable on stage and has a natural ability to sustain a conversation. He performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
MIX: K-pop
As a way of celebrating the Cleveland Museum of Art's new special exhibition, Korean Couture: Generations of Revolution, tonight's MIX event at Cleveland Museum of Art features DJ Big Sana, who'll spin his favorite K-pop all night long, and a performance by PinkSoda, a K-pop dance group. There will be themed food and drink items, including cocktails, beer and wine, available for purchase.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Superscript Comics and Games Free Comic Book Day
Superscript's Free Comic Book Day Celebration will kick off at Bottlehouse Lakewood today at 6:30 p.m. featuring Enthusiast Trivia hosted by Superscript. The evening will culminate in a midnight release of the Free Comic Day titles at Superscript Comics and Games. There will be over 40 free books — there is a limit of eight free books per customer — available to choose from between midnight and 2 a.m. Events continue through the weekend.
superscriptohio.com
.
Yot Club
Rufus
, the latest effort from the indie-pop act Yot Club explores a range of themes, everything through a lo-fi sound and "relatable storytelling." The album includes co-writes with Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Harrison Lipton and singer Charli Adams. The indie rock act performs tonight at 7:30 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Boyscott opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SAT 05/04
Cheekface
Since forming in Los Angeles in 2019, this prolific indie rock act has released four studio albums, two EPs, and one live album, all on singer-guitarist Greg Katz's own label. The band's latest album, It's Sorted
, features They Might Be Giants-like synth tunes that revolve around nasally vocals. The group performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Yungatita opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
The Chewy Center Album Release Show
Influenced by progressive rock, alternative rock and electronic music, this local jam band plays a special album release show tonight at the Winchester in Lakewood. The original trio of musicians in the band met in spring of 2011 at a high school talent show and played together in various groups before formalizing the band in summer 2016. The group will play two sets tonight. Colour Phase and Huntmere will open. The event begins at 8.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com
.
Hello! 3D
Back in 2015, Jake Fader, the frontman of this terrific local band, made a Latin instrumental rock record with New York-based Ray Lugo. They recorded a double album as a group they called Los Terrificos. Fader says it was at that time that he became interested in psychedelic music from Peru and Colombia. He first talked to local bassist Ed Sotelo, and then, Hello! 3D played it first show in 2019, opening for Los Mirlos at Now That’s Class. The group plays two sets tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. DJ Teddy Eisenberg opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Ingenuity Bal: Flights of Fancy
There will be live music, DJs and dancing at this annual Ingenuity Cleveland fundraiser. Bassel and the Supernaturals will headline, and aerial acts will perform as well. The evening includes small bites and hors d'oeuvres, hand-mixed beverages with craft spirits by Watershed Distillery & Goldhorn Brewery, hands-on demonstrations from IngenuityLabs Incubator Members and sneak-peeks at in-progress festival installations. it all begins at 7:30 p.m. at Ingeunity Labs.
5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.org
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Star Wars Burlesque: May 4th Be With You
The popular Star Wars-themed burlesque show returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8:30. Press materials for the event promise it'll be "a night of seduction, humor, and jaw-dropping performances that will transport you to the heart of the Star Wars universe."
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Super Saturday @ Beck Center
This free experience at Beck Center for the Arts will feature music, dance, theater and visual arts for families. It takes place from 10 a.m. to noon.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
SUN 05/05
Amy Chu and Daryl McDaniels
Today at 2 p.m., Heights Libraries will celebrate the intersection of hip-hop and comics with comic writer and publisher Amy Chu, Run-DMC founder and comic publisher Darryl McDaniels, local artist John G of Shiner Comics,and Cleveland rapper Phyll Thomas. A full afternoon of programs will take place at the Coventry Village branch with a virtual conversation with Chu and McDaniels followed by an interactive snack-focused comic workshop with John G called One Page Comic Workshop: Snack Stories.
1925 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-3400, heightslibrary.org
.
Cinco de Grogo
DJ Black Unicorn will be on hand to spin some festive tunes as the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights celebrates Cinco de Mayo. There will be a piñata contest, and the party starts at 9 p.m. and goes all the way until 1 a.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Sixteen-time Grammy award winning writer/producer David Foster performs songs that he wrote or produced during this show that pairs him with singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee. The two will perform tunes such as Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s” You’re The Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up" and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable.” The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Ty Segall
The indie singer-songwriter performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom as he brings his tour in support of his new double-album, Three Bells
, to town. The album’s off-kilter tunes such as “The Bell” and “I Hear” evoke ’70s acts such as Crosby, Stills and Nash and David Bowie while embracing a modern lo-fi approach. Sharpie Smile opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Talisk
The Scottish folk trio first formed in Glasgow in 2015 and has shifted its lineup a bit since that time. A festival favorite overseas, the instrumental trio plays folk music and has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Belhaven Bursary for Innovation in Scottish Music. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed