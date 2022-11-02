15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 3-6)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of CMA
MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art on Friday.
THU 11/03
Tab Benoit
Louisiana-born blues guitarist Tab Benoit started up “Voice of the Wetlands," a charity focusing on coastal preservation, back in 2003. Thing is, that moniker is also apropos for Benoit. With the grit of the delta blues in his guitar work and the thick atmosphere of his vocals, Benoit’s commitment to the South’s fine legacy of all things Cajun is quite strong. Pick up a copy of 1992’s Nice and Warm
or 2011’s Medicine
for perspectives on his early and late career points, respectively. The talented singer-guitarist comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 7. Tickets cost $35 to $45.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Cats
Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography, a revamped version of the musical Cats
continues its extended run at the State Theatre. Tickets start at $20. Check the Playhouse Square website for show times and more info. Performances continue through Nov. 20.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free. first Thursday of every month.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
The Great Leap
Tonight at the Outcalt Theatre, the Cleveland Play House presents The Great Leap
, a play about an American college basketball team travels from San Francisco to Beijing for a “friendship game” against a Chinese squad. Performances continue through Nov. 20. Check the Playhouse Square website for times and ticket prices.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Romeo and Juliet
Great Lakes Theatre company presents its take on Shakespeare's classic play about two young lovers who try to find a way to be together despite interference from their feuding families. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Sweeney Todd
Cleveland State University presents its version of the classic play about an English barber who seeks revenge on the judge who framed him. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 13.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 11/04
45th Anniversary Tour of Suspiria
Composer Claudio Simonetti has written and recorded some of the most influential soundtracks in horror, including Dawn of the Dead
, Demons
, Deep Red
, Tenebre
and many others. This year, Simonetti's Goblin celebrates the 45th Anniversary of Dario Argento's Suspiria
with a live performance of the score set to a screening of the film. Following the screening, the collective will return after a brief intermission to deliver a set of Goblin material. It all begins at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, grogshop.gs
Dan Alten
Comedian Dan Alten has headlined shows in 30 states and played everything from theaters to punk basements and art galleries. Alten, who has recorded two albums, written and published a zine about comedy house shows and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime standup show that still hasn't aired, has opened for Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Hari Kondabolu, Sean Patton, Johnny Pemberton, rapper Open Mike Eagle, David Leibe Hart from Tim & Eric, punk bands Boner City and GRLwood, and a "guy at an open mic who tried to throw his father’s ashes into the crowd." He performs tonight at 7 at Hatfield's Goode Grub.
16700 Lorain Ave,, 216-417-1056, hatfieldsgoodegrub.com
Bartees Strange
Bartees Strange brings his first-ever headlining tour to the Grog Shop tonight. The singer-songwriter's new album, Farm to Table
, has received widespread acclaim. Songs such as "Heavy Heart" effectively mix jangly guitars with soft, evocative vocals. The concert begins at 8:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Bendigo Fletcher
Drawing from folk, alternative, country and soul, Bendigo Fletcher band teamed with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer for its latest EP. The indie rock group also enlisted Grizzly Bear bassist and producer Chris Taylor (tracks 2,3,4) and Geoff Piller (track 1) to mix the release. Lead single "Pterodactyl" features cooing vocals and possesses a twangy feel comparable to acts like Avett Brothers. The band performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Tickets cost $15.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Friday Night Lights!
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History stays open until 8 tonight to feature special programming, including current science presentations, gallery talks, up-close looks at the museum’s animals, in-depth conversations with curators and special guests, and access to the Ralph Mueller Observatory, weather permitting. The events are free for members. For nonmembers, normal admission rates apply, and guests who purchase a ticket at any time on Friday are welcome to stay past 5 p.m. at no additional cost.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
Godfrey
Remember that 7Up guy? Good. Because he's in town tonight. Godfrey, who got his start during a 1980s viral soda campaign, is showing off at the Improv. Cast as the token black friend in every comedy ever made, he's best known as the token black friend in 2001's Zoolander. Godfrey's hot right now, touring the country and making regular appearances on Comics Unleashed. His shows start at 7:30 and 10 tonight at the Improv, and he has additional shows scheduled at the club through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
MIX: Con Alma
MIX: Con Alma, a themed party at Cleveland Museum of Art, will feature two high-energy sets of Latin jazz courtesy of local hero Sammy DeLeon, one of the most recognized timbales players in Northeast Ohio and a fixture in the regional Latin jazz scene. The ticketed event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Latin dance classes will be offered at 6 p.m. Guests can also view Impressionism, to Modernism: The Keithley Collection,
a new collection of more than 100 masterworks and the largest gift of art to the museum in more than 60 years.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves
The Chicago Wolves come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 for the first of two games against the Monsters. The two teams will face off again at 7 tomorrow night too. As part of a season-long 1-2-3 Friday promotion, there will be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers at tonight's game.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Tegan and Sara
Sisters Tegan and Sara Quin formed Tegan and Sara nearly 25 years ago, and the band’s deeply personal lyrics and terrific vocal harmonies resonated with a fanbase that's becoming increasing devout over the years. This tour that brings it to House of Blues tonight at 8 supports the band's tenth studio album, Crybaby
. Check the club's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 11/05
AFI
AFI's seventh album, 2006's Decemberunderground
, debuted at No. 1 on the charts thanks to the uber-popular single, "Miss Murder," which was ubiquitous on alt-rock radio at the time. Since then, the band hasn't delivered a hit of the same caliber, but now that nostalgia for early to mid-2000s emo rock is running high, the band is again a going concern. It performs tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Chaka Khan
Nominated for induction into the Rock Hall three times as a solo artist and four times as a member of Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, singer-songwriter Chaka Khan comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
An Evening with Vocalist Daniel Emmet
A finalist of America’s Got Talent and a headliner in Vegas, singer Daniel Emmet sings in a variety of languages. Often compared to Josh Groban, He kicks off the Cleveland Pops Orchestra's season. The performance begins at 8 at Severance Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
GlamGore: Super Slashers
This alternative, themed drag event features performances by Venus Dom, Tommy Knockers, Saranade Tits, Coma White and Monikkie Shame. Doors open at 8 p.m. at the Grog Shop. Consult the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Jeezy
Trap music pioneer Jeezy, who was once known as Young Jeezy, performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. His first album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101
, came out all the way back in 2005, so expect to hear songs from the past 15-plus years. His latest effort, Snofall
, finds him working again with DJ Drama on a collection of streetwise songs that recall the gangsta rap of the 1980s. R&B singer Lloyd opens the show. Tickets start at $52.50.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
John McCutcheon
This singer-songwriter and folk music icon returns to town to play the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. He's touring in support of his 43rd, album, Leap! The 18-song album features guests such as fiddle act Stuart Duncan, keyboardist Jon Carroll, drummer Robert “Jos” Jospé and guitarist Pete Kennedy.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Varials
The metalcore band comes to the Foundry tonight at 6 as it brings its tour in support of its latest album, Scars for You to Remember
, to town. Songs like album opener “A Body Wrapped in Plastic: Prologue” feature parched vocals and chunky guitar riffs designed to inspire mosh pits and head-banging. Expect the tunes to translate well and really reverberate in the intimate club-setting.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland
SUN 11/06
John McEuen and the Circle Band
Banjo Man John McEuen rolls into town tonight to play the Kent Stage as part of a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's bluegrass classic, Will the Circle Be Unbroken
. One of the album's key musical architects, McEuen remembers the sessions well and will share both stories and songs at tonight's show, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
MercyMe
The contemporary Christian pop band MercyMe has crossed over into the mainstream music world and performed on shows such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
and Fox & Friends
. It performs tonight at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.