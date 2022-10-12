15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 13-16)

Themusicsettlement.org
Stephan Crump.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 10/13
Stephan Crump
Echo Award-winning bassist/composer Stephan Crump has released 12 albums in addition to numerous film scoring contributions. In his solo performances, he explores his "unique musical language" through an expansive range of sounds he achieves on the acoustic bass. He performs tonight at 7 at the Bop Stop. Tickets cost $20.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Beethoven’s Eroica
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra takes on Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, the piece that reportedly helped to establish Beethoven as a musical genius. Performances continue at Mandel Concert Hall through Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Everybody
The CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program Class of 2024 presents Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's acclaimed Pulitzer-Prize finalist play Everybody
. Inspired by the 15th century morality play, Everyman
, Jacobs-Jenkins takes "a dark comic look at the inevitability of death," as it's put in a press release. A performance takes place tonight at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Oct. 22.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Les Miserables
Set against in 19th century France, Les Miserables
has been one of Broadway's biggest hits. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, the latest incarnation of the musical comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through Oct. 29.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Jeremy Porter and the Tucos
Playing their first show in Cleveland since 2018, Michigan's Jeremy Porter and the Tucos kick off their tour in support of their new studio album, Candy Coated Cannonball,
and their three-CD retrospective, Bottled Regrets: The First Ten Years,
with tonight's show at the Happy Dog. Locals Duo Decibel System and Doug McKean open. The music starts at 9, and tickets cost $8.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Slander
An American DJ/producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, Slander is best known for its unique melodic bass music sound. The group just released its debut studio album, Thrive
, last month. The live show will feature brand-new production with "space-scapes" courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto. The group performs at 7:30 tonight at the Agora. EPTIC and Wavedash open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Toadies
The alt rock band performs tonight at House of Blues to celebrate the 25th (and then some) anniversary of its platinum debut, Rubberneck
. Reverend Horton Heat opens the show. Doors open at 6:30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 10/14
Cleveland Beer Week Neighborhood Crawl
This year, Cleveland Beer Week's opening night event, a neighborhood crawl, will feature nine Cleveland Beer Week limited release beer. Each brew was specifically brewed for Cleveland Beer Week. Check the website for both the list of the beers and the list of participating breweries. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. in neighborhoods like Lakewood, Willoughby and Cleveland Heights.
clevelandbeerweek.org
.
əkoostik hookah
The veteran Ohio-based jam band that plays everything from folk and psychedelic rock to bluegrass and blues, performs tonight at 8 at the Kent Stage. Tickets cost $20.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
For Your Love Exhibit Opening
A group exhibition featuring 19 veteran Cleveland area artists, For Your Love
will feature several different mediums on view at 818 Jefferson Avenue in Tremont, from today through Nov. 11. An opening reception takes place tonight from 6 to 10.
818 Jefferson Ave., merrittphoto.com/818studios.html
.
Monsters vs. Syracuse Crunch
The Monsters begin their 2022-2023 season with this series against the Syracuse Crunch. The puck drops tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Wenceslas Square
A minimalist cautionary tale based on the political suppression of late 1960s Czech theater artists previously involved in "theatre as revolution," Wenceslas Square
, a semi-autobiographical "memory" play, offers a cautionary tale. Performances take place tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret. Tickets cost $18.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 10/15
12 Hours of Terror
After a two-year hiatus, this horror movie marathon returns to the Capitol Theatre. Ohio Pie Co. will be on hand for a free pizza party break, and Future Video will screen genre films in the lobby. It all starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of show.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Bed and Board
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque screens the complete François Truffaut's Adventures of Antoine Doinel series. The five French films star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character. The four features and one short (comprising four different programs) will all screen in new 4K restorations. Today's screening of Bed and Board
takes place at 5 p.m., and the program repeats at 8:30 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets cost $11; $8 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Terence Blanchard
Tonight at 8 at Tri-C's Metropolitan Campus, trumpeter Terence Blanchard will perform music from his 2021 Blue Note release, ABSENCE, with his quintet the E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet. Check the Tri-C website for ticket prices and more info.
2900 Community College Ave., tri-c.edu
.
Cory Branan
This Memphis-based singer-songwriter rolls into the Beachland tonight in support of his latest album, When I Go I Ghost
. The release features guests such as Jason Isbell, who contributes to six of the album's 11 songs. Other guests on the album include Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon, Adam Lazzara, Garrison Starr and Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick. The latest single is “When in Rome, When in Memphis (When in Asbury Park),” a roots rock number that has echoes of Springsteen and Petty. Boris Pelekh of Gogol Bordello opens. Doors are at 7 .
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
On her hit TV show, Long Island Medium
, Theresa Caputo aims to defy stereotypes. Not your typical Long Island wife and mom, she can communicate with the dead. Tonight's live show, dubbed the Experience, brings her face-to-face with her fans as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone will get a good look at the proceedings too. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading. The show begins at 8 p.m. at Connor Palace. Consult the website for ticket prices.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Celebrating David Bowie
Rock Hall inductee Todd Rundgren along with guitar whiz Adrian Belew, musician/producer Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines will bring their tour celebrating David Bowie’s music to the Goodyear Theater tonight. Dubbed Celebrating David Bowie, the concert will feature interpretations of Bowie’s greatest hits. The concert begins at 8.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
.
Guardians vs. New York Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians take on the hated New York Yankees today at 7:37 p.m. at Progressive Field as the MLB playoffs continue. The Yankees might have one of the highest payrolls in the league, but the Guards have got grit and determination. They've also got some topnotch pitching and a superstar in third baseman in José Ramírez. If necessary, the two teams will meet again tomorrow night at 7:07.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Angie Haze Album Release
A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, local singer-songwriter Angie Haze uses her music to document her journey, and her new album, Time Thief
, finds her exploring those very emotional themes. Haze plays a record release show at 8 tonight at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
Monsters vs. Syracuse Crunch
The Monsters begin their 2022-2023 season with this series against the Syracuse Crunch. The puck drops tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
NEOCH-toberfest
Today at 7 p.m. at St. Edward High School, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless will hold its 5th annual NEOCH-toberfest. There will be beer from Sibling Revelry Brewing, food from Italian Creations, music, auctions, raffles and more. All proceeds will support NEOCH’s commitment to ending homelessness and "defending the dignity of people living in poverty in our community."
13500 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-3777, neoch.org/neochtoberfest
.
Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Longtime friends with both Little Steven (a founding member of the Jukes) and Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny has released more than 30 albums in a career that stretches back to the early ‘70s. A Cleveland favorite, the guy has fond memories of the days when Kid Leo put him into the regular rotation on WMMS and always puts on an especially good show in Northeast Ohio. Tonight's concert begins at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. It celebrates the upcoming Nov. 4 release of the limited edition vinyl two-record set of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Live in Cleveland '77
. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Spooky Pooch Parade
Now in its 15th year, the Spooky Pooch Parade attracts hundreds of dogs to Lakewood’s Madison Park. Scheduled to take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, the event includes a festival within Madison Park, a parade and an awards presentation. It’s reportedly the only event of its kind within the region. There will be kids games, food and dog-related vendors, including rescue groups and other nonprofits offering canine-oriented goods and services. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and visit vendors for trick-or-treating. The parade commences at 2 p.m. Afterward, judges will award prizes in a number of categories, including Best Dog & Child, Best, Dog & Adult, Best Dog & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.
lakewoodalive.com
.
Titus Andronicus
The first single, “(I’m) Screwed,” from conceptual indie rockers Titus Andronicus includes an official music video from director Ray Concepcion that finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ. The track introduces the narrator of the band's new album, The Will to Live, at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. The band performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's. Tickets cost $20.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SUN 10/16
Browns vs. New England Patriots
While the New England Patriots aren't as formidable as they were when Tom Brady led them to multiple Super Bowl wins, the team still competes well and should be a tough opponent for the Browns when the two teams play each other today at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
The Peking Acrobats
Using "graceful athleticism, daring acrobatics and contortions that appear physically impossible," the Peking Acrobats put on one helluva show. Currently on a 30th anniversary tour, the troupe features Chinese tumblers, contortionists, jugglers, cyclists and gymnasts as well as musicians that play traditional Chinese instruments. The group performs tonight at 6 at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.