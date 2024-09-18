15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 19-22)

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 09/19
Something Corporate
The pop-punk band that recently reunited with singer-pianist Andrew McMahon returns to House of Blues as it brings its Out of Office tour to the club. The group recently released two new songs, their first new music in more than 20 years. The show starts at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Cirque du Soleil: OVO
The latest Cirque du Soleil production arrives at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 for a three-night stand. Performances also take place at 7 tomorrow night, at 3 and 7 p.m. tomorrow night, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Clutch and Rival Sons
Formed in 1991 in Maryland, sludge rockers Clutch have been a steady force for decades now. The band's latest effort, 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, features gruff vocals and driving guitars, simultaneously evoking Sabbath and Soundgarden. Co-headliners Rival Sons can't lay claim to the same legacy, but they've embraced the heavier side blues rock with the same enthusiasm as Clutch. The two hard rock acts play Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. The stoner rock act Fu Manchu opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Crawlers
Earlier this summer, this UK-based indie rock act performed on the main stage at Reading to tens of thousands of screaming fans. Currently on tour with Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets, the group comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8 in support of its new album, The Mess We Seem To Make. Local rockers TRUSS open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
An Evening with Smoke Screen
Chemist (Thomas Sheridan) and Mooke (Rodney Mynatt), the duo that formed the local hip-hop group Smoke Screen some 15 years ago, were friends long before the group came to fruition. One of the city's top hip-hop acts, they celebrate the release of their latest album with tonight's show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night Film & Reception + After Party
The latest iteration of the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off with this opening night film and reception. A short documentary about Rid-All Urban Farm in Cleveland will screen at 6 p.m. at Karamu House. A reception and after party will also take place. Consult the festival's website for more info.
2355 E. 89th St., 216-795-7070, gcuff.org.
Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
The Guardians take on their division rivals today at 1:40 p.m. at Progressive Field as a four-game series between the two teams concludes. The Twins will need the win to stay in the playoff hunt.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Les Misérables
Set against in 19th century France, Les Miserables has been one of Broadway's biggest hits. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, the latest incarnation of the musical comes to Connor Palace today at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Neighborhood Jam
Councilman Conwell and his band the Footprints perform at this free neighborhood jam concert that takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Cozad-Bates House.
11508 Mayfield Rd, 216-231-0301, restoreclevelandhope.org.
The Price Is Right Live
A live version of the popular game show comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7. Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Pride & Prejudice
Based on a Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice centers on the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet, a woman who shows no interest in marriage until she meets the handsome, enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Cleveland Play House presents this rendition of the play at the Allen Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sept. 29.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Shaker Square Community Open House
The Shaker Square ownership team hots this community open house event to provide updates on the Shaker Square vision plan. There will be interactive information tables, live music and refreshments. The event begins at 4 p.m. The event will take place at the future Cafe Indigo space.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com.
Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique
Violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann joins the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on one of Tchaikovsky's "most resounding final statements," as it's put in a press release. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall. The concert repeats at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Vampire Weekend
The baroque pop band led by singer-songwriter Ezra Koenig brings its tour in support of the new album, Only God Was Above Us. With its upper-range vocals and mix of piano and dramatic drums, the first single, "Capricorn," offers a perfect distillation of the band's sound. The group's live shows present meticulous renditions of the studio versions of their songs. The group plays tonight at 7 at Blossom. Cults open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
FRI 09/20
Ralph Barbosa
The comedian brings a standup tour he's calling the Super Cool Ass Tour to Connor Palace tonight at 7.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Devotional 2024
The annual event honoring the great punk/New Wave act Devo returns to the Beachland Ballroom. Tonight's festivities begin at 7 and the event takes place tomorrow night at the club as well.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Fall Badfish 2024
The Sublime tribute act returns to Nelson Ledges Quarry Park for its annual fall event. The group will perform both tonight and tomorrow night.
12001 State Route 282, Garrettsville, 440-548-2716, nlqp.com.
Inkubator Writing Conference
One of the largest free writing festivals in the country, the Inkubator Writing Conference continues today and tomorrow at the Cleveland Public Library with an in-person conference that'll feature 40 free workshops, craft talks and panel discussions as well as a book fair with regional bookstores, presses, journals, and literary arts organizations. There will also be special breakout sessions by genre where writers can meet, mingle and share their work.
25 Superior Ave., 216-623-2800, inkubator.litcleveland.org.
Poetry: Virginia Konchan, Jennifer Moore, Heather Treseler, Alyse Knorr
Four poets from around the country will read at this special event at Visible Voice Books. It begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com.
Andrew Schulz: The Life Tour
Press materials for the comedian's current tour promise that he'll discuss current events, politics and "the beautiful chaos of creating life" at tonight's show. The event begins at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com.
Peter Yarrow and Noel "Paul" Stookey
The veteran folk singer-songwriters team up for this show at the Kent Stage. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
SAT 09/21
Artist in the Atrium
Every third Saturday of each month, stop by the Ames Family Atrium between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get a firsthand look at the art-making process. Each session provides the opportunity to engage and interact with a different Northeast Ohio maker during pop-up demonstrations and activities.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Neko Case
Last year, alt-country singer-songwriter Neko Case released Wild Creatures, a digital-only career retrospective album featuring 22 tracks from her career. The compilation also includes the new ballad “Oh, Shadowless.” The release even includes an expanded version with new and animated artwork by Laura Plansker for each track. Expect to hear some songs from it when Case returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Cleveland Pickle Fest
From sweet and spicy to dill, all shapes, sizes and flavors of pickled cucumbers are included in this free, family-friendly event. Restaurants from around Cleveland are set to offer up all kinds of pickle-themed dishes at this event that also includes live music. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Mall C.
Off Lakeside Ave., clevelandpicklefest.com.
¡Hola Fest! Youngstown
This event that takes place at Wean Park in Youngstown will feature a full parade of floats and fun, a pageant filled with Hispanic cultural representation, basic instructional Latin dance, DJs and live bands with the headlining act as Tony Succar. It starts at noon and runs until 9 p.m.
201 S Phelps St, Youngstown, holafest.org.
Nate Jackson
Host of his own podcast and a regular guest on The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, comedian Nate Jackson performs tonight at 6 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
The National & the War on Drugs
A group with roots in Ohio, the National recently released two new albums that prompted this tour that brings the indie band to Blossom tonight with fellow indie rockers the War on Drugs and Lucius. The two albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, feature the beautiful and introspective piano-based ballads for which the group is known. The concert begins at 6:45.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Old Brooklyn Art Hop
Businesses along the Broadview/Spring corridor in Old, Brooklyn are participating in this monthly Art Hop event that highlights a growing creative sector in Old Brooklyn that, includes three new art galleries which opened within the last 15 months. Multiple other area businesses also feature creative events and/or products. The event is free.
oldbrooklyn.com.
Todd Rundgren
Just about the only consistency across Todd Rundgren’s 40-year career has been his infamous and infinite level of ambition. Over the decades, Rundgren has continued to back up his bravado with innovative results — laying the foundations for power pop and prog-rock, and making some of music's first forays into interactive CD-ROM and Internet technology. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
The two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer comes to the State Theatre tonight at 8. The woman is a force of nature. Her most recent special, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, was nominated for a Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. She also continues to host The Sarah Silverman Podcast and TBS’s Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman segment.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival
This annual event that takes place at Lincoln Park includes an artists village along with a farmers market. In addition, there will be music and dance performances. It takes place from noon to 7 p.m. today and from noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow. It's free.
Starkweather Avenue and West 14th St., experiencetremont.com.
SUN 09/22
Browns vs. New York Giants
Today at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field, the Browns take on a New York Giants team that'll be attempting to recover from a year in which they lost nearly twice as many games as they won. If the Browns play the way they did against Jacksonville in the first half of last week's game, they should get the win.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, huntingtonbankfield.com.
An Evening with John Legend
The gifted singer-songwriter comes to Blossom tonight at 7 to play a make-up show for a gig that was rained out earlier this summer. Press materials for the concert promise "intimate re-imaginings" of hits such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People" and "Tonight."
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Megadeth
The hard rock act led by polarizing guitarist Dave Mustaine comes to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. The tour supports the group's latest studio album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
Shining Star CLE 2024
The finals of this event featuring the top high school singers returns to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7. They'll compete for nearly $20,000 in college scholarships.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Tropical Fuck Storm
Over the past six years and three albums, Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm has built a rabid fanbase and played major festivals like Primavera, Levitation and Beaches Brew. It brings its tour in support of the latest album, Tropical Fuck Storm's Inflatable Graveyard, to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The music commences at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
