15+ Things To Do This Fourth of July Weekend (July 3-7)

Courtesy of Chipster PR & Consulting, Inc.
Killer Queen returns to MGM Northfield Park on Sunday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar.
WED 07/03
Back to the Future
This musical based on the film of the same name about a certain Marty McFly who transports himself back to 1955 in a time machine comes to the State Theatre at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Performances continue through July 11.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
The Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox, one of MLB's worst teams, today at 6:40 p.m. at Progressive Field in the second of a three-game series. The White Sox took three of four games from the Guardians when the two teams played in Chicago in May, but those losses lit a fire as the Guards then went on a winning streak. The two teams play again at 1:10 p.m. tomorrow.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Rib, White, and Blue Festival
The City of Akron's Fourth of July today kicks off today at Lock 3, and festivities continue through Saturday. There will be live music, and national and local rib vendors will compete for awards. Admission is free.
200 S. Main St., Akron, downtownakron.com
.
Salute to America
Tonight at 8 at Blossom, the Blossom Festival Band performs as part of a "star-spangled celebration" that'll feature marches, Broadway favorites and an Armed Forces salute. The event concludes with fireworks.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Gene Schwartz & the G-Force
A Hall of Fame drag racer and NHRA record holder, blues bassist Gene “Geno” Schwartz has had a career spans more than five decades. He toured Europe and Japan with the late Robert Lockwood Jr. and recently formed a new three-piece ensemble, the Gene Schwartz and the G-Force. Prior to this, he performed alongside his brother, the late local guitar hero Glenn Schwartz. He performs tonight at 8 at the Treelawn.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
Wade Oval Wednesdays
A summer tradition continues tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wade Oval in University Circle. It's Wade Oval Wednesday, and there will be local food vendors, a beer and wine tent, a farmers market and free kids' activities — all laid out on the Wade Oval lawn, adjacent to Cleveland Botanical Garden, the Cleveland Art Museum and the Cleveland Natural History Museum. Some museums will stay open late too. Local reggae icon Carlos Jones headlines the event. Details are on the website.
10820 East Blvd., universitycircle.org
.
Walnut Wednesday
Walnut Wednesday is one of summer's great traditions. Today from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Perk Plaza at Chester Commons — at East 12th and Walnut streets — food trucks gather to serve up lunch to area residents and employees. Follow the Downtown Cleveland Alliance on Facebook for weekly updates on vendors, entertainment offerings and more. The series continues through Sept. 7. Admission is free, but the food will cost you.
downtowncleveland.com
.
THU 07/04
2024 Fourth of July Fireworks
As part of a Fourth of July celebration, the Lakewood Project, Lakewood High School’s Youth Rock Orchestra, will perform on the Lakewood Park Bandstand at 7 p.m. Fireworks will follow at approximately 9:45 p.m. Admission is free.
14532 Lake Ave., Lakewood, lakewoodoh.gov
.
Light Up the Lake
This free Fourth of July celebration will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland. Organizers suggest viewing from Settlers Landing, Flats East Bank, Superior Viaduct, Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Kirtland Park, Gordon Park, Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island and other parks throughout the city. The fireworks will last about 20 minutes.
downtowncleveland.com
.
FRI 07/05
The Association of International Champions Presents A Capella Rocks
Ten ten active world champion a cappella champions will perform at this special concert showcasing rock classics sung with barbershop quartet harmonies. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
GlamGore: Red, White & B**bs
This extra special edition of GlamGore celebrates celebrate all things un-American, filthy, trashy, and foul. It all goes down at 9 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants make their one-and-only visit to Progressive Field today to take on the Guardians in the first game in a three-game series. Fans who attend the game will receive a free shirt as part of a Free Shirt Friday promotion, and there is a Triston McKenzie bobblehead giveaway tomorrow. Tonight's game begins at7:10.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Amos Lee
Transmissions
, singer-songwriter Amos Lee's 11th studio album and first new collection of original songs in more than two years, features elegant ballads such as "Beautiful Day" and “Hold on Tight,” a soulful number about unity and strength in numbers. On tour in support of the album, Lee performs tonight at 6:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Third Eye Blind
The band known for '90s hits "How's It Going to Be" and "Semi-Charmed Life" comes to Blossom as it brings its Summer Gods Tour to town. Alt-rockers Yellowcard open the show, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 07/06
Beachland Flea
Expect to find vintage clothing and vinyl records at today's flea that takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beachland. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Francis Ford Coppola: Adolescence Now
At 5 p.m. today and at 8:15 p.m. tomorrow, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will screen Francis Ford Coppola's 1966 film, You're a Big Boy Now
, a movie about a teenager who tries to break free from his over-protective parents. The movie shows as part of the Cinematheque's Coppola series, Francis Ford Coppola: Adolescence Now.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Donny Osmond
The singer-songwriter from the famously musical family brings his solo tour to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 7:30. While his music tends toward the saccharine side of pop, Osmond deserves some credit for his altruism. He's partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket he sells will go directly to City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Rhapsody in Blue
Banjo man Béla Fleck joins the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it marks the centennial of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with a new banjo transcription of the tune. The night will also include performances of pieces by Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber and William Grant Still. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Summer of Love
Formerly of Styx and Beatlemania on Broadway, singer-songwriter Glen Burtnik brings his Summer of Love Concert to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Expect to hear classic '60s tracks such as "Happy Together" and "Love the One You're With." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
SUN 07/07
53 Thieves
This band that consists of two producers from the U.S. and two vocalists from the UK comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Songs such as "Coastal" possess a '70s vibe with soft Sade-like vocals and fluttering synths. The atmospheric music should evoke a chilled-out vibe. Rachel Ana Dobken opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Aaron Irwin Trio
Jazz composer-clarinetist-saxophonist Aaron Irwin brings the tour in support of his new album to the Bop Stop. Dubbed (after)
, his new album features works inspired by poetry. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Killer Queen
The tribute act to the great British glam rock Queen performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The band formed in 1993 and frontman Patrick Myers enjoyed playing the classic rock band's so much, he has kept at it.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Revival 69: The Concert That Rocked the World
This documentary film captures John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Doors, Alice Cooper and other musicians performing before 20,000 fans at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival music festival that took place in September 1969. Notably, it features John Lennon's first public performance with the Plastic Ono Band. Tonight at 6:30 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, the movie makes its Cleveland theatrical premiere.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Alexander Star and Sons of Mystro
Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Alexander Star teams up with Sons of Mystro for this tour the brings them to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. A duo, Songs of Mystro famously use the violin instead of their voices to make their music. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Symphony at Sunset
Tonight at 7:30, OPUS 216 will deliver a set of mixed chamber orchestral performances at Superior Hill Park. The event is free; feel free to bring your own picnic.
1007 W. Superior Ave., downtowncleveland.com
.
Justin Timberlake
Tonight at 7:30, the pop superstar who recently made headlines for picking up a DUI in the Hamptons, returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Earlier this year, Timberlake released his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was
, an album that features a mix of ballads ("Memphis") and dancefloor fodder ("F**** Up the Disco"). Expect Timberlake to capably deliver the material with highly choreographed dance routines.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
