'Acts of Clay' at Wizbang Theater is the Sort of Fun Storytelling Cleveland Should Have More Of

The show in question is Acts of Clay written by the excellent local actor Stuart Hoffman. Comprised of 13 separate tales, it is a venture into horror and laughter, with a couple pieces lasting no longer than a minute or two.
Taken together, AOC (the play, not the U. S. Representative) is a consistently amusing experience with a few terrifying twinges. Employing storytelling styles of H.P. Lovecraft Rod Serling with a dab of contemporary chillers such as Black Mirror, Hoffman efficiently sets up and lands his blood-curdling yarns with admirable efficiency.
In less than two hours, we observe the downside of "getting what you want," an AI simulation gone all "Hal 9000," and what can happen when you visit the old neighborhood looking for a fondly-remembered pie shop. You even get to try out your own evil laugh (Mwah-hahahaha) and learn why you should steer clear of people who claim to "see things."
The eight-person cast is consistently strong with highlight performances turned in by Joe Milan in two different pieces where he pins the creep-o-meter in different ways. Sarah Kunchik is sly and sinister while Samantha Cocco quietly "goes bad" in a piece called "The Red," and Cole Tarantowski consistently makes the most of his small roles.
Tim Keo who learns he should pay better attention to his daughter (Lydia Whitehouse) and Nicole Coury reveals the hidden horror in a bathroom. There's also a one-off appearance by Danielle Tilk as the smartass, adlibbing professor in "The Evil Laugh."
As directed by Andrew Nienaber, Madison Roe, and the playwright, these pieces fit together well. There's only one playlet that flops due to the over-use of a recorded voice.
The strength of Hoffman's writing comes from his smooth dialog that never says too much, even in the two instances when he's adapting works by other writers: Gustave Flaubert and Guy de Maupassant.
How did Hoffman get the chance to display his theatrical wares? That's how we get to the theater in question, by the name of Wizbang.
Located in the old Kaliope Theatre space on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Wizbang Theater is co-owned by Jason and Danielle Tilk. In addition to their own vaudeville and burlesque offerings, they are home to "circus, variety, magic, musical acts, puppets, and the wonderfully weird." The ratings of the fare on the Wizbang stage ranges from family friendly to adults only.
So, if you're a creator of live theater or any of the above kinds of entertainments, you're seeking a venue, and you're a little bit off-center, you should get in touch with the Tilks at [email protected].
But for now, you should try to catch Acts of Clay in its closing performances this coming Friday and Saturday. There are laughs and goosebumps aplenty.
Acts of Clay
Through September 28 at Wizbang Theatre, 2134 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts., wizbangtheatre.com.
