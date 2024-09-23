'Acts of Clay' at Wizbang Theater is the Sort of Fun Storytelling Cleveland Should Have More Of

Offbeat shows can find a home at venues like Wizbang

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Acts of Clay, through Sept. 28 - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Acts of Clay, through Sept. 28
Theater reviews are usually written to inform (and entertain, if possible) potential audience members and others. But this review is also for people who have written their own shows, of whatever nature, and are looking for a willing venue. So if you're in either category, or just a casual passerby, consider the following.

The show in question is Acts of Clay written by the excellent local actor Stuart Hoffman. Comprised of 13 separate tales, it is a venture into horror and laughter, with a couple pieces lasting no longer than a minute or two.

Taken together, AOC (the play, not the U. S. Representative) is a consistently amusing experience with a few terrifying twinges. Employing storytelling styles of H.P. Lovecraft Rod Serling with a dab of contemporary chillers such as Black Mirror, Hoffman efficiently sets up and lands his blood-curdling yarns with admirable efficiency.

In less than two hours, we observe the downside of "getting what you want," an AI simulation gone all "Hal 9000," and what can happen when you visit the old neighborhood looking for a fondly-remembered pie shop. You even get to try out your own evil laugh (Mwah-hahahaha) and learn why you should steer clear of people who claim to "see things."

The eight-person cast is consistently strong with highlight performances turned in by Joe Milan in two different pieces where he pins the creep-o-meter in different ways. Sarah Kunchik is sly and sinister while Samantha Cocco quietly "goes bad" in a piece called "The Red," and Cole Tarantowski consistently makes the most of his small roles.

Tim Keo who learns he should pay better attention to his daughter (Lydia Whitehouse) and Nicole Coury reveals the hidden horror in a bathroom. There's also a one-off appearance by Danielle Tilk as the smartass, adlibbing professor in "The Evil Laugh."

As directed by Andrew Nienaber, Madison Roe, and the playwright, these pieces fit together well. There's only one playlet that flops due to the over-use of a recorded voice.

The strength of Hoffman's writing comes from his smooth dialog that never says too much, even in the two instances when he's adapting works by other writers: Gustave Flaubert and Guy de Maupassant.

How did Hoffman get the chance to display his theatrical wares? That's how we get to the theater in question, by the name of Wizbang.

Located in the old Kaliope Theatre space on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Wizbang Theater is co-owned by Jason and Danielle Tilk. In addition to their own vaudeville and burlesque offerings, they are home to "circus, variety, magic, musical acts, puppets, and the wonderfully weird." The ratings of the fare on the Wizbang stage ranges from family friendly to adults only.

So, if you're a creator of live theater or any of the above kinds of entertainments, you're seeking a venue, and you're a little bit off-center, you should get in touch with the Tilks at [email protected].

But for now, you should try to catch Acts of Clay in its closing performances this coming Friday and Saturday. There are laughs and goosebumps aplenty.

Acts of Clay
Through September 28 at Wizbang Theatre, 2134 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts., wizbangtheatre.com.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 19-22)

By Jeff Niesel

Vampire Weekend returns to Cleveland

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Celebrates Sinatra at the Coliseum and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Celebrates Sinatra at the Coliseum and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Cleveland Play House Production of 'Pride and Prejudice' Brings Comedic Twists to Jane Austen Classic

By Christine Howey

Pride & Prejudice at Cleveland Play House

Limited Touring Run of 'Les Misérables' at Playhouse Square is a Melodramatic Gusher

By Christine Howey

Les Misérables now at Playhouse Square

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 19-22)

By Jeff Niesel

Vampire Weekend returns to Cleveland

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 12-15)

By Jeff Niesel

The 35th Annual Chalk Festival returns to Cleveland Museum of Art this weekend.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 5-8)

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland Oktoberfest continues this weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 29-Sept. 2)

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Air Show returns this weekend.

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us