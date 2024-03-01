Cleveland Pops Presents Champagne & Shamrocks and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Some distinguished visitors come to town

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 8:15 am

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

A packed weekend awaits. Let's get to it.

- On Friday at 7, CIM Opera Theater will stage Strauss’ Die Fledermaus in Kulas Hall (repeated on Sunday at 3), and at the same hour, Cleveland Cello Society will hold its annual i Cellisti extravaganza featuring six duos for cello plus another instrument played by members of The Cleveland Orchestra & Friends (St. Paul’s, Cleveland Hts.). An hour later, Cleveland Pops Orchestra will present Champagne & Shamrocks with vocalist Connor Bogart O’Brien at Severance Music Center.

- On Saturday at 7, at First Lutheran in Lorain, Gregory Ristow will lead Cleveland Chamber Choir in “Choral Splendor: Old & New," an exploration of how today’s composers reimagine great music from the past as new compositions (repeated on Sunday at 4 at St. Paul's in Cleveland Hts. (Read a preview here).

- Saturday’s a busy evening for orchestras: at 7, the Contemporary Youth Orchestra plays under Kristopher Morron at Tri-C Metro Auditorium, at 7:30 Christopher Wilkins and the Akron Symphony bring Wagner & Bruckner to E.J. Thomas Hall, and at the same hour, Victor Liva leads the Cleveland Philharmonic in a program featuring pianist Louis Wang, winner of the Frieda Schumacher Young Artist Competition, in Waetjen Auditorium at CSU (repeated Sunday at 3 at Westlake PAC).

- A number of Oberlin faculty concerts this weekend include the Oberlin Baroque Ensemble (Saturday at 7:30 in Fairchild Chapel), flutist Alexa Still & pianist Tatiana Lokhina (Sunday at 4:30 in Kulas Recital Hall), a faculty & guest recital by percussionist Ross Karre, the Eris Quartet & violinist Emily Cornelius (Sunday at 7:30 in Stull Recital Hall), and duo pianists Haewon Song & Robert Shannon (Monday at 7:30 in Warner Concert Hall).

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

February 28, 2024

