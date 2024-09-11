Conor Bracken – Local Author

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
The List
The war. Lead paint. The globe
of a single unhalved grape.
Leaping dog. Ebbing tide. A slide
into any of the crevasses blue and jagged
between the medial and lateral moraines.
Small parade of unspookable
half-starved handfed deer. Tick
a box on the list of things that might
end a child and the list expands
to include now rancid cheese, acid
rain, mislaid rakes. Outbreak,
traffic, mass shooting, sleep.
I do not love the list
but I care for it. I feed the world
into its mouth which it stamps into pellets I then toss
to my reared-up hopping vigilance. It
isn’t love but vigilance gets along with love
the way the tongue-eating louse,
a parasitic isopod that feeds on
the blood and mucus of snappers,
gets along with snappers:
by severing with its foreclaws the muscle
from the mouth and then functionally
replacing the tongue while causing
no other known damage to the host.
I think of this as she and I squat on the sidewalk
chalking shapes the rain will blur
when she dashes giggling toward the road.
The list would never do this.
I lunge, and feel the way the louse must feel,
lashed to the snapper’s whims, battered
by every choice it hasn’t made with its
entire disconnected, inseparable body.
I clutch her to my chest as a Honda shushes by
and her crying eventually lapses. She calms,
climbs down, and puts
the finishing touches on a purple squiggle
she says is me. Of course
it’s not. I might be flat on the sidewalk.
I might be smudged around the edges, uncertain
where I end and where the rough fact
of concrete starts. But come the rain,
its trillion blunted blades, its patient
sawing down of bluntness into smooth,
I’ll still be here, terrified one of us might learn
what it’s like to survive the other.
Copyright © 2024 by Conor Bracken. Used by permission of the author.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter