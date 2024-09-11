Conor Bracken – Local Author

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Conor Bracken

The war. Lead paint. The globeof a single unhalved grape.Leaping dog. Ebbing tide. A slideinto any of the crevasses blue and jaggedbetween the medial and lateral moraines.Small parade of unspookablehalf-starved handfed deer. Ticka box on the list of things that mightend a child and the list expandsto include now rancid cheese, acidrain, mislaid rakes. Outbreak,traffic, mass shooting, sleep.I do not love the listbut I care for it. I feed the worldinto its mouth which it stamps into pellets I then tossto my reared-up hopping vigilance. Itisn’t love but vigilance gets along with lovethe way the tongue-eating louse,a parasitic isopod that feeds onthe blood and mucus of snappers,gets along with snappers:by severing with its foreclaws the musclefrom the mouth and then functionallyreplacing the tongue while causingno other known damage to the host.I think of this as she and I squat on the sidewalkchalking shapes the rain will blurwhen she dashes giggling toward the road.The list would never do this.I lunge, and feel the way the louse must feel,lashed to the snapper’s whims, batteredby every choice it hasn’t made with itsentire disconnected, inseparable body.I clutch her to my chest as a Honda shushes byand her crying eventually lapses. She calms,climbs down, and putsthe finishing touches on a purple squiggleshe says is me. Of courseit’s not. I might be flat on the sidewalk.I might be smudged around the edges, uncertainwhere I end and where the rough factof concrete starts. But come the rain,its trillion blunted blades, its patientsawing down of bluntness into smooth,I’ll still be here, terrified one of us might learnwhat it’s like to survive the other.