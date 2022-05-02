Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Dave Chappelle Will Once Again Host Outdoor Shows in Yellow Springs This Summer

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 10:23 am

RAPH_PH/FLICKRCC
raph_ph/FlickrCC

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be hosting a slew of outdoor shows in Yellow Springs, Ohio, this summer.

On April 28, the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) in Greene County voted 4-0 to approve a conditional use request by Steve Wirrig–owner of Wirrig Pavilion on Meredith Road in Yellow Springs–to put on a series of shows at the venue with Chappelle, Yellow Springs News reported.

A maximum of 24 “Cornfield Shows” are slated to begin on May 26 and run through Sept. 5. The full lineup of shows has yet to be revealed, YSN reported. However, per the BZA’s decision, Chappelle is not permitted to host more than three shows per week at Wirrig Pavilion.

This summer concert series will be a continuation of Chappelle’s “Cornfield Shows,” also at Wirrig Pavilion, in 2020 and 2021. During these performances, comedians like Chris Rock and Kevin, along with musicians and other performers like Erykah Badu and Common, joined Chappelle on the stage at the Wirrig. As of April 29, no special guests have been announced for this year’s series of shows.

Despite the positive economic impact that Chappelle’s shows have had on the area, residents and community leaders have previously voiced their frustrations over the chaos created by the influx of visitors to the village. Each performance brings approximately 1,000 outsiders to the idyllic village that maintains a population of a little over 3,500 people. As the Yellow Springs News reported, residents complained that attendees of Chappelle’s prior outdoor shows were leaving behind massive amounts of trash and causing traffic jams in an area that rarely experiences these kinds of disruptions. In a 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Chappelle lamented navigating complaints from his neighbors during his shows at the Wirrig.

Especially in the past few years, Chappelle, a Yellow Springs resident, has been incredibly active in the village located just outside of Dayton. In February, Chappelle’s remarks at a Yellow Springs City Council meeting raised quite a few eyebrows. During the meeting, Chappelle pushed back against a rezoning request that would permit a multi-use development to add affordable housing units in Yellow Springs. The council voted against the development plan later that night.

At some point in the future, Chappelle will also be opening his two latest business ventures in Yellow Springs — Firehouse Eatery and attached comedy club, Live from YS.

Chappelle's previous re-zoning efforts

In September, the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals agreed to Chappelle's request for zoning approval to host shows at Wirrig Pavilion just outside of Yellow Springs Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Wirrig Pavilion is zoned for agricultural, not for commercial use, so special approval was needed.

In 2020, Chappelle hosted a series of socially distanced stand-up comedy and music shows at the pavilion. The celebrity-packed performances were a huge hit throughout the summer into early fall, before Chappelle canceled the remaining shows due to COVID-19. According to Zoning Inspector Richard Zopf, Chappelle was given a temporary exception to hold the public events, overriding restrictions were in effect during the pandemic.

In a 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Chappelle had lamented navigating complaints from his neighbors during his shows at the Wirrig. Zopf said some Yellow Springs residents felt they were negatively affected by the shows.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Brisk Dramatic Pace of 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' Now at Playhouse Square, Enough to Compensate for Its Missteps

By Christine Howey

Brisk Dramatic Pace of 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' Now at Playhouse Square, Enough to Compensate for Its Missteps

Savage Love: Sometimes I Wake Up to My Wife Masturbating. Should I Offer to Lend a Hand?

By Dan Savage

Should I offer to help?

'Life Sucks' Delivers Laughs and Profound Questions at Dobama Theatre

By Christine Howey

Life, loss and laughs at Dobama

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 28 to May 1)

By Jeff Niesel

Orquestra Akokán.

Also in Arts & Culture

After Covid Delay, 300 Musicians Mark the 50th Anniversary of the Kent State Tragedy, Plus the Rest of This Week's Classical Music Picks

By ClevelandClassical Staff

See Monday, May 2

Savage Love: Sometimes I Wake Up to My Wife Masturbating. Should I Offer to Lend a Hand?

By Dan Savage

Should I offer to help?

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 28 to May 1)

By Jeff Niesel

Orquestra Akokán.

'Encanto' Sing-Along Tour Coming to Blossom

By Jeff Niesel

'Encanto' Sing-Along Tour Coming to Blossom
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us