'Encanto' Sing-Along Tour Coming to Blossom

Disney Concerts just announced summer tour dates for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour. The event will feature a screening of the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band that'll play the hit songs from the soundtrack, which features eight original songs by songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda () with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.The tour comes to Blossom on Thursday, Aug. 25.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and t ickets to Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.