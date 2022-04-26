'Encanto' Sing-Along Tour Coming to Blossom

Disney Concerts just announced summer tour dates for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour. The event will feature a screening of the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band that'll play the hit songs from the soundtrack, which features eight original songs by songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.
