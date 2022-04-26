Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

'Encanto' Sing-Along Tour Coming to Blossom

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge DISNEY
Disney

Disney Concerts just announced summer tour dates for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour. The event will feature a screening of the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band that'll play the hit songs from the soundtrack, which features eight original songs by songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

The tour comes to Blossom on Thursday, Aug. 25.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
