Fresh Fest Cleveland Returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park in September

click to enlarge Fresh Fest Cleveland 2023
Courtesy of Fresh Fest Cleveland
KRS-One.
organizers have just announced that hip-hop pioneer KRS-One and renowned DJ and producer DJ Scratch will headline the annual festival that takes place from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park.
Cleveland acts DJ Red-I, Apostle Jones, Shake Ground, S. Y. S., Freethinker Walt and the Monday Program will perform as well.
The day-long multicultural festival will again include a farmers market, art installations, hands-on activities and workshops, complimentary chef tastings, a D.O.P.E. Cider House and Winery garden, local food and art vendors, health and wellness activities, and a kids zone.
In addition, artists will be on hand with interactive art installations. Returning festival favorites include an outdoor roller-skating rink, yoga and wellness activities in the park, live art installations and various demonstrations.
Fresh Fest Cleveland’s mission is to “celebrate the arts and urban agriculture, promote health and wellness, showcase fresh local food, all while breaking down the barriers of this unified and fertile neighborhood and emphasizing cultural unity.”
Rid-All Farm and Otter Park occupy 26.5 acres of previously vacant and repurposed land in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood; complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided from secure designated festival parking lots.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter