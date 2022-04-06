Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Hamilton Returns to Playhouse Square in December

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

Back at Playhouse Square in December, 2022. - HAMILTON
Hamilton
Back at Playhouse Square in December, 2022.

Playhouse Square announced Tuesday that the Broadway smash hit musical Hamilton will return to Cleveland for a six-week engagement at the KeyBank State Theatre Dec. 6, 2022 - Jan. 15, 2023. Congratulations. That's roughly the same moment the children in your life will have finally stopped wanting to watch Encanto every waking hour.

The production will not be a part of the KeyBank Broadway Series, (those shows and dates will be announced next week), but subscribers will have priority access to tickets, which will go on sale this summer.

The first national tour of Hamilton played in Cleveland in 2018, and another was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic. This upcoming six-week run will include 48 total performances, plenty of opportunities for repeat viewings for the superfans.

Not that anyone needs a refresher, but the 2016 Tony-winning musical, conceived and written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, based on the biography by Ron Chernow, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, America's first secretary of the treasury and, alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and the gang, an American "Founding Father."

The musical is among the biggest of all time, with a soundtrack that melds hip-hop and R&B with a showtune sensibility.  A live performance with the Broadway original cast, including Lin Manuel-Miranda in the title role, is streaming on Disney+.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

By Vince Grzegorek

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 7-10)

By Jeff Niesel

We Were Promised Jetpacks.

Savage Love: Why Does My Vulva Hurt When I Have Sex?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Why Does My Vulva Hurt When I Have Sex?

'Meteor Shower' Promises More Than it Delivers at Beck Center

By Christine Howey

'Meteor Shower' Promises More Than it Delivers at Beck Center

Also in Arts & Culture

Savage Love: Why Does My Vulva Hurt When I Have Sex?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Why Does My Vulva Hurt When I Have Sex?

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 7-10)

By Jeff Niesel

We Were Promised Jetpacks.

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us