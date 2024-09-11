Jenna Martínez – Local Author

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Jenna Martinez

City summer sun and piss leak out of the subway wallsand concrete. Heat eats the city in gulps.We take the Q to the soft rim of continent.Our clothes drop in the sand without a sound.Water so cold, like it doesn’t fit in the arms of summer.Up to our necks, the water barely ripples,biting out any heat I can remember.On our first date, you say, I think I can worship you.I tell you about Frida Kahlo and Diego Riverahow they lived in two separate housesconnected by a bridge. You make mepaper houses, Frida’s is azul all over,Diego’s orange on the sides. I transplant themout of Mexico, stick them in the sand.I run from the Atlantic, my feet collecting shorelinetrash. I watch you emerge from the water. You lookmagnificent. I think maybe we could be like this:you and your partner, me and minethe two of us a bridge in the middle.