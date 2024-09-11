Kortney Morrow – Local Author

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Kortney Morrow

Vibrant red, the color of oblivion.The color of that kid’s backpack.Schools out. A bell rings through the brain.Across the street from the kindergarten,armed men defend bronze symbols.Above, snakes dangle from oak trees,their red tongues slithering acrossthe sky. I’m in the backseat, slumped.Sipping 32oz of fruit punch, mixed with light & darkliquor. At this rate, I might not make it. The cloudsstorm through my empty stomach. A voicesings America, please take my hand. The car dooropens & my foot finds the floor—only to tumble.Hands stretched, searching for absolution.It’s a mysterious shade of red.Fruit punch has no fruit in it.