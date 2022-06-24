Mike Birbiglia Headed to Playhouse Square in September

Courtesy of Playhouse Square
Mike Birbiglia.
Comedian Mike Birbiglia comes off as the thinking man's comic. This American Life
's Ira Glass proclaims, "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio." Time Magazine calls him a "master of the personal, embarrassing tale."
Birbiglia, who directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me
and Don’t Think Twice
, is an award-winning comedian, storyteller, director, producer and actor who’s performed in front of audiences worldwide.
Mike Birbiglia will bring his fall tour to the Ohio Theatre
on Saturday, Sept. 24. An artist presale is currently underway.