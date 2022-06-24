Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Mike Birbiglia Headed to Playhouse Square in September

Award-Winning Comedian Is a Master Storyteller

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 11:52 am

Mike Birbiglia. - COURTESY OF PLAYHOUSE SQUARE
Courtesy of Playhouse Square
Mike Birbiglia.
Comedian Mike Birbiglia comes off as the thinking man's comic. This American Life's Ira Glass proclaims, "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio." Time Magazine calls him a "master of the personal, embarrassing tale."

Birbiglia, who directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice, is an award-winning comedian, storyteller, director, producer and actor who’s performed in front of audiences worldwide.

Mike Birbiglia will bring his fall tour to the Ohio Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 24. An artist presale is currently underway. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

Darius Rucker.

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

By Christine Howey

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

Tri-C JazzFest and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Anthony Hamilton.

Exhibit Featuring Brazilian Artists Opens on July 1 at the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

By Jeff Niesel

Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph

Also in Arts & Culture

Israel-Based Dede Bandaid Brings Life-Size Prints of Notable Local Artists to Walls All Across Cleveland

By Shawn Mishak

Kasumi piece at Moonstruck CLE Vintage in Little Italy

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

By Christine Howey

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

Exhibit Featuring Brazilian Artists Opens on July 1 at the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

By Jeff Niesel

Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us