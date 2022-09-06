Opera in the Park and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Courtesy Cleveland Chamber Music Society
Wu Han-Setzer-Finckel Piano Trio
There’s a growing and diverse list of Classical music concerts and events this week in Northeast Ohio.
- On Wednesday, September 7 at 7:00 pm in Fynes Hall at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, Dr. Laurie McManus of Shenandoah University will discuss Brahms’ German Requiem, the composer’s famous setting of the Lutheran mass for the dead. The Riemenschneider Bach Institute’s rare score of the Requiem, with conducting markings in Brahms’ hand, will also be on display. The event is free.
- On Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 pm, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Mask-erade.” Enjoy the music of your favorite heroes and classic pieces featured in popular films with guest conductor Chelsea Gallo. The hybrid pops and masterworks concert will feature music from Star Wars, Batman, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as classical pieces such as Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite and Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture. Powers Auditorium, De Yor Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online.
- Tuesday Musical’s Passport series continues at Akron’s Barder House on Sunday, September 11 at 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm with Havana, Cuba born Justo Saborit. A veteran of the Cleveland music scene Saborit is widely regarded as a master guitarist. Often compared to the passion of the Gipsy Kings and the guitar mastery of Carlos Santana, Justo and Havana Nights will be sure to make you want to get up and dance! Click here for tickets.
- At 4:30 pm on Sunday Oberlin organ faculty member Jonathan Moyer will play works from his recent concert tour in France and Germany, including his own organ transcription of Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 7 in Finney Chapel in Oberlin. The concert is free.
- And at 6:00 pm, The Cleveland Opera will present Echo in the Woods at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Centennial Peace Plaza on Martin Luther King Blvd.. The Polish comic opera by Józef Elsner will feature Dorota Sobieska and Andrzej Stec as Lubin. The event is free.
- The Cleveland Chamber Music Society kicks off its season on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30 pm in Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, with the Wu Han-Setzer-Finckel Piano Trio. Their program includes Schubert’s Trios in B-flat, D. 898 and E-flat, D. 929. A pre-concert lecture by Roger Klein will begin at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com
Concert Listings page.