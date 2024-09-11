Philip Metres – Local Author

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Philip Metres

--after Fadhil al-AzzawiA toast to the thirstthat won’t be quenchedTo the droughtthat dries up in the rainA toast to the drunkwho finally stops drinkingand drinksloneliness againA toast to the firethat guts the pastand clears way for futureA toast to the countrythat misplaces its border guardsTo the borderlandbetween our livesand the dream of our livesTo the one who won the electionfor a country that no longer existsTo the presidentwho dreams he’s lost his armsand wakes with an itchy scalpA toast to the wallsthat grow doors overnightA toast to the migrantsthe authors of movementwho write with their feetTo beauty that has no reasonbut herself, a toastA toast to the youthwho don’t knowhistory tells themit’s not possibleTo us in the middleof the thicket& the only way forwardis further inTo the agedwho live their last yearswhere they’ve always lived—in another countryA toast to the dreamof the other countrythe other country that is& is not in this oneA toast to social mediaand its endless feedswhere the phone eats firstA toast to the Internetthat helps us forgetwhat we never knewwe needed to knowTo the freedom where no one is freeunless everyone is freeTo the last page of the Internetwhich reads:GO THE FUCK OUTSIDEA toast to the host and the guestthe ghost and this housewhere we die together tonightand rise in some distant yesterdayour bodies hiding in the lightof a forgotten open page