Philip Metres – Local Author

He will be presenting at Literary Cleveland’s Inkubator Writing Conference at the downtown Cleveland Public Library on September 20-21

Wed, Sep 11, 2024

click to enlarge Philip Metres - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Philip Metres
Philip Metres is the author of twelve books, including Fugitive/Refuge (Copper Canyon 2024) and Shrapnel Maps (Copper Canyon, 2020), and he is professor of English and director of the Peace, Justice, and Human Rights program at John Carroll University. Philip will be presenting at Literary Cleveland’s Inkubator Writing Conference at the downtown Cleveland Public Library on September 20-21.


Raise Your Glass

--after Fadhil al-Azzawi


A toast to the thirst
that won’t be quenched

To the drought
that dries up in the rain

A toast to the drunk
who finally stops drinking

and drinks
loneliness again

A toast to the fire
that guts the past

and clears way for future
A toast to the country

that misplaces its border guards
To the borderland

between our lives
and the dream of our lives

To the one who won the election
for a country that no longer exists

To the president
who dreams he’s lost his arms

and wakes with an itchy scalp
A toast to the walls

that grow doors overnight
A toast to the migrants

the authors of movement
who write with their feet

To beauty that has no reason
but herself, a toast

A toast to the youth
who don’t know

history tells them
it’s not possible

To us in the middle
of the thicket

& the only way forward
is further in

To the aged
who live their last years

where they’ve always lived—
in another country

A toast to the dream
of the other country

the other country that is
& is not in this one

A toast to social media
and its endless feeds

where the phone eats first
A toast to the Internet

that helps us forget
what we never knew

we needed to know
To the freedom where no one is free

unless everyone is free
To the last page of the Internet

which reads:
GO THE FUCK OUTSIDE

A toast to the host and the guest
the ghost and this house

where we die together tonight
and rise in some distant yesterday

our bodies hiding in the light
of a forgotten open page


Copyright © 2024 by Philip Metres. Used by permission of the author.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
September 11, 2024

