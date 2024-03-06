'Piano Dada' With No Exit and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Plus, one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years and more

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge Piano Dada - Courtesy No Exit
Courtesy No Exit
Piano Dada

We’ve culled seven events we think are especially interesting from a long list of classical music offerings this week. Here goes!

Worth waiting for: Back before COVID, the Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a concerto from Israeli composer Oded Zehavi for Mary Kay Fink, its principal piccolo player. It’s been waiting in the wings ever since, but will finally be heard at Severance Music Center on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8. Fabio Luisi conducts. Read a conversation with Fink here, and an interview with Zehavi here.

Imani Winds at Oberlin: On Thursday at 7:30 in Warner Concert Hall, the Oberlin alumni-founded woodwind quintet collaborates with cellist Seth Parker Woods, pianist Cory Smythe, and actor Michael Braugher in a program anchored by Jeff Scott’s Fallen Petals of Nameless Flowers, which tells the stories of four Michiganders who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles. Read a preview here.

Getting Unreal with No Exit: The latest chapter in No Exit’s year-long dalliance with Surrealism features Shuai Wang in “Piano Dada” on Friday at 7 in Drinko Hall at CSU and Saturday at 7 at the Bop Stop. Want to read up on one of the more intriguing movements to affect classical music? Nicolas Slonimsky explains it all for you here.

Into the Underworld with Les Délices: With evocative music by Rameau, Courbois, and Jonathan Woody (who will also be featured as a singer along with mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux), Cleveland’s French Baroque ensemble recounts the story of Orpheus’ descent to the nether regions on Friday at 7:30 at Akron Civic Theater, Saturday at 7:30 pm at Inlet Dance @ Pivot Center and Sunday at 4 at Disciples Cultural Arts Center.

Bronfman All Alone: Making a rare appearance in town without The Cleveland Orchestra, pianist Yefim Bronfman solos at Severance Music Center in music by Schubert, Schumann, and Chopin on Sunday at 3,

“One of the Greatest String Quartets of the last 100 Years,” according to BBC Music Magazine, the Dover Quartet visits the Cleveland Chamber Music Society series at Plymouth Church on Tuesday at 7:30.

From Kyiv to Cleveland: Calling in at Tuesday Musical’s series at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron on Tuesday at 7:30, as a stop on its Tour of Peace, the Kyiv Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra joins members of Israel’s MultiPiano Ensemble in music requiring two pianos and up to eight hands.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

More

February 28, 2024

