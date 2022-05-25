Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

Joe Newton

My laptop died last week. My laptop couldn’t die when I was in the office, with capable tech support people close by. Oh, no. My laptop lost its will to live when I was thousands of miles away, in a country where I don’t speak the language. So, I wasn’t able to access my Savage Love email — which is a problem, since no questions means no column. So, I put out an SOS on Instagram, asking my followers there to send me their quick-and-dirty questions. I wrote my responses on my phone… which I dropped at one point, shattering the screen, BECAUSE OF COURSE I DID. So, my laptop is dead, my phone is broken, and my thumbs are bloodied. But I got this week’s column done with the help of my followers on Instagram. Thanks, gang. —DanMissionary position in the absence of consent is not sex, it’s rape; a gangbang with consent is not rape, it’s sex. That said, most representations of gangbangs in film, porn, literature, etc., portray non-consensual scenarios with women as the victims, and it’s understandable why some would want the name of that route changed. So, change it.You realize this person isn’t a friend and hang out with your actual friends instead.Cock is a solid (ideally), not a liquid (although with a powerful enough blender, anything is possible), so you would be choking on cock over here, not drowning in it. And, yes, a British accent is a plus in the USA – because unlike Europeans, Americans don’t have to put up with mobs of English tourists hopping on cheap flights, terrorizing our city centers with their drunken bachelor/bachelorette parties, and puking on our doorsteps.Use your words.Use your words!USE YOUR WORDS! When my breath stinks or I need to take a shower or use some deodorant, I’m grateful when my partner says something to me — because I’m a grownup. If your partner can’t handle this kind of feedback, you need to ask yourself why you’re wasting your time on someone who isn’t a grownup.If you ghost him, he’s likely to assume the photos he shared (and the massive consent violation they represent) weren’t the issue or even an issue. He needs to know. So, teach then trash.Definitions and redefinitions come at us so fast these days — to say nothing of redefining old definitions as hate speech — that there’s no point in attempting to answer this question. Because by the time this column is published, odds are good that whatever I write today will be out of date and/or a cancelable offense. But so far as I know right now… all transsexual people are transgender but not all transgender people are transsexual. I hope that clears things up.In the future everyone will have their own niche sexual orientation for 15 minutes — and their own neo-pronoun and their own pride flag. And it’s going to be even more confusing than it is now, and everybody is going to get everybody else’s orientations, pronouns, and flags wrong all the time, and absolutely everybody is going to be upset with absolutely everyone else, all the time. The oceans will rise and the planet will bake and we will be arguing about whether “cake” can be a pronoun as the meteor hurtles toward earth.“You can douche all of the bottoms some of the time, and some of the bottoms all of the time, but you can’t douche all of the bottoms all of the time.” —Abraham LincolnI will not — while I am sure you’re lovely, I already have a husband, and a boyfriend in the on-dick circle. (That is a baseball pun just for my older brother. Hey there, Billy!)Keep telling yourself that being friends with exes is a good sign about your S.O., and then carry that thought to its logical conclusion: being jealous and paranoid about your current being friends with his exes is a bad sign about you — not a fatal sign for this relationship, but definitely something you should work through with a shrink.Every time this subject comes up, someone recommends low-dose SSRIs. Ask your doctor if they’re right for you.Talk with your doctor about adjusting your meds — that’s the first step. While you work on finding the right dosage, e.g., the dosage that alleviates your depression without killing your libido, a little going-through-the-motions with your partner will keep you in the groove and may even help you catch a groove.I think 15-16 is a good age to start reading and listening — but if you really want your teenager to read my column and listen to my podcast, don’t point them toward Savage Love and the Savage Lovecast. Forbid them from listening and reading!For me it would be a toss-up between the conservatory with the candlestick and the library with the lead pipe.Exercise and time apart will definitely help. One additional suggestion: time together in a place (a bar, a club, a party) where people routinely flirt with strangers. The point isn’t to go home with someone else or to take someone home together, but to see your spouse through other people’s eyes. Seeing someone who wants to fuck your spouse will remind you of all the reasons why you wanted to fuck your spouse…Pressure — gentle to start — can feel great, so add squeezing and tugging to your game. (Tugging does not mean yanking! Yanking is not recommended!)Punching and kicking — more fun things to do with balls. But when it comes to balls and impact play, a little impact goes a long way. Balls can and do rupture, and the risk of doing real harm can’t be eliminated. So, you’ll wanna pull those punches, and make those kicks more symbolic than they are forceful.New relationships rarely “work out,” in the together-for-the-rest-of-your-lives sense of “working out.” And while LTRs are great, and while LTRs are what most people are looking for (but not all people), STRs — short-term relationships — are what we usually get. We’re likelier to feel good about them, we’re likelier to look back at them and regard them as great, if we don’t think of them as failed LTRs but as successful STRs.