The Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival Kicks Off and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Petra Polackova will perform in the 24th annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival:
Trombone fans, classical guitar aficionados, and chamber music devotées can binge out on multiple events this week, as well as enjoy a taste of musical theater shows on deck for later in the summer.
- Cleveland Orchestra trombonist Sachar Israel has revived his Cleveland Trombone Seminar after a lengthy pandemic-related hiatus. Many ‘bones will be gathering at Cleveland State University this week for master classes, ensemble rehearsals, and recitals by orchestral principals — including Christina Cutts from the Phoenix Symphony (Wednesday at 5:30 with pianist Joanna Huang), and Randall Hawes from the Detroit Symphony (Friday at 5:30 with pianist Kathryn Goodson).
- Then on Saturday at 2, multiple trombonists directed by Mark Lusk of Penn State University will form choirs and ensembles to play music by Richard Strauss, Antonio Lotti, J.S. Bach, Anton Bruckner, Eric Ewazen, Frigyes Hidas, and Ola Gjeilo. Saturday’s concert is free, but other events (all held in CSU’s Drinko Recital Hall) are ticketed.
- The 24th annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival begins on Thursday in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music with the semi-final rounds of the James Stroud Youth Competition at 10 am and 1:30 pm, and an opening recital by Jason Vieaux with violinist Mari Sato at 7:30.
- Guest recitalists include Nicolò Spera (Italy, playing a 10-string guitar, Friday at 7:30), Lorenzo Micheli (Italy, Saturday at 7:30), Hao Yang (China, Sunday at 1), and Petra Polácková (Czech Republic, Sunday at 4). The Festival concludes with the Final Round and Awards Ceremony of the Stroud Competition on Sunday at 6:30. Click here for details and tickets
(the Stroud events are free).
- Also starting up this week: ENCORE Chamber Music Institute, whose concerts this summer take place in various venues. “Roma Jazz on a Starry Night” with the Olli Soikkeli Band launches the series at Kendall Lake in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Friday at 7:30), followed by “Wander the World with the Verona String Quartet” at the Akron-Summit Public Library (Saturday at 7), and “Mystery of the Light,” a collaboration with Cleveland Humanities 2024 Festival in Harkness Chapel at CWRU (Sunday at 3, including Lili Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps, Kaija Saariaho’s Light and Matter, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Phantasy Quintet, and Mendelssohn’s String Octet). Go online to reserve tickets.
- And Ohio Light Opera opens its six-show season with the Broadway musical Guys and Dolls on Saturday at 2 in Freedlander Theater at the College of Wooster. View the company’s entire summer schedule and reserve seats here.
Two more concerts at the weekend feature vocal music.
- On Friday at 7:30 at St. Ann in Cleveland Heights and Sunday at 4 at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, The Cleveland Opera presents soprano Dorota Sobieska and tenor Daniel Doty in opera excerpts and music for string orchestra led by Grzegorz Nowak. Both concerts are free but you can reserve a sponsor seat online.
- And on Sunday at 2, in collaboration with Opus 216, Choral Arts Cleveland will perform Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem with baritone Albert Donze, soprano Anna O’Connell, and organist Natalie Mealey at Divinity Lutheran Church in Parma. Peter Wright conducts the free concert.
