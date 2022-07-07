The Ohio Light Opera Does Gilbert & Sullivan and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Courtesy Cleveland Orchestra
Once again this week’s classical music scene has something for everyone.
ENCORE: Music & Ideas Festival
offers two intriguing programs this week. On Friday, July 8 “Tales of Pursuit & Obsession: Intimate Letters,” begins with a 6:00 pm conversation with Andrew Rindfleisch who will talk about his journey to becoming a celebrated composer. The 7:00 pm concert will include the world premiere of Rindfleisch’s Phantasmagoria along with works by Janáček and Schubert.
And on Sunday, July 10 “Tales of the Body: ‘Body-Go-Round: Round1”
begins with a 3:00 pm Lecture by Hyunjun Park, CEO of Catalog
, a DNA Data Storage Technology Lab. At 4:00 pm, Collective A will present “Body-Go-Round,” a wordplay on Merry-Go-Around, in reference to Samsara, the cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound.
Both events are at the Dodero Center at Gilmour Academy, 2045 SOM Center Road, Gates Mills. Purchase in-person and live stream tickets here.
For over four decades Ohio Light Opera
has enthralled audiences with performances of Gilbert & Sullivan, American and European operettas, and titles from the Golden Age of musical theater. On Thursday, July 7 at 2:00 pm the company will add G&S’s Pirates of Penzance to this summer’s rotating repertoire.
The Student Prince continues on at 2:00 pm on July 9. You can catch Hello, Dolly! at 2:00 pm on July 8, 10, and 12, and Cinderella at 7:30 pm on July 9. All performances are at Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. Purchase tickets here.
There’s more opera on Saturday, July 9. At 7:00 pm, Nightingale Opera Young Artists Program
will present Jake Heggie’s If I Were You, a modern telling of the Faust story. The program is repeated on Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 pm. Both performances are at the Barlow Community Center,41 South Oviatt St. in Hudson. Purchase tickets here.
On Saturday, July 9 at 7:00 pm, Elim Chan will lead the Cleveland Orchestra
in Rimsky-Korsakov’s beloved Scheherazade. The program also includes Weber’s Overture to Der Freischütz, and Benjamin Grosvenor plays Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1. And on Sunday at 7:00 pm Jeff Tyzik leads the Orchestra in the Paul Simon Songbook featuring vocalists Paul Loren, Daniel Berryman, and Emily Drennan. Both concerts are at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.
