Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

The Orchestra Does Disney at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, the Hingetown Jazz Festival

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's summertime at Blossom - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
It's summertime at Blossom
Just a few events to recommend between now and Labor Day as the summer fades away.

- On Thursday at 6:30, a Canton Symphony brass quintet will entertain an outdoor audience at Stadium Park.

- This weekend at Blossom, Susie Benchasil Seiter will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in three performances of “Disney in Concert: the Sound of Magic,” a retrospective of the first hundred years of the Walt Disney Company. Your choice of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at 7.

- Local #4 Music Fund is hosting the Hingetown Jazz Festival on Saturday. It kicks off at 4pm and features a selection of local celebs including pianist Jackie Warren and the Sammy DeLeon Latin Jazz Trio, the Johnny Cochran Trio, the Max Schhlenk Quintet, the Theron Brown Trio, the Tommy Lehman Quartet, the Jamey Haddad Quartet, and the Vanessa Rubin Quartet.

On Sunday at 7:30 pm - The Cleveland Opera & Cleveland Ballet present their annual Opera in the Italian Cultural Garden, with music from Italian opera & Broadway musicals. It’s free, but you can also spring for reserved seating. Picnics welcome.

There’s nothing doing in the way of live concerts on Labor Day but Erik Charnofsky’s 2-4pm WRUW broadcast, Not Your Grandmother’s Classical Music continues its survey of underperformed works. Click here to listen to the internet feed, or tune in to 91.1 FM in the greater Cleveland area.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

By Jeff Niesel

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.

The Orchestra at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Check Out This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

It's summertime at Blossom

'Fun Home' at Cain Park is a Complex and Funny Exploration of Family Secrets

By Christine Howey

'Fun Home' at Cain Park is a Complex and Funny Exploration of Family Secrets

'Exit, Pursued by a Bear' at Convergence-Continuum Lacks Almost Everything

By Christine Howey

'Exit, Pursued by a Bear' at Convergence-Continuum Lacks Almost Everything

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

By Jeff Niesel

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 17-20)

By Jeff Niesel

Tennis in the Land launches this weekend

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 10-13)

By Jeff Niesel

LL Cool J performs on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 3-6)

By Jeff Niesel

The Rumble.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us