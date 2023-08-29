The Orchestra Does Disney at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
It's summertime at Blossom
Just a few events to recommend between now and Labor Day as the summer fades away.
- On Thursday at 6:30, a Canton Symphony brass quintet will entertain an outdoor audience at Stadium Park.
- This weekend at Blossom, Susie Benchasil Seiter will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in three performances of “Disney in Concert: the Sound of Magic,” a retrospective of the first hundred years of the Walt Disney Company. Your choice of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at 7.
- Local #4 Music Fund is hosting the Hingetown Jazz Festival on Saturday. It kicks off at 4pm and features a selection of local celebs including pianist Jackie Warren and the Sammy DeLeon Latin Jazz Trio, the Johnny Cochran Trio, the Max Schhlenk Quintet, the Theron Brown Trio, the Tommy Lehman Quartet, the Jamey Haddad Quartet, and the Vanessa Rubin Quartet.
On Sunday at 7:30 pm - The Cleveland Opera & Cleveland Ballet present their annual Opera in the Italian Cultural Garden, with music from Italian opera & Broadway musicals. It’s free, but you can also spring for reserved seating. Picnics welcome.
There’s nothing doing in the way of live concerts on Labor Day but Erik Charnofsky’s 2-4pm WRUW broadcast, Not Your Grandmother’s Classical Music continues its survey of underperformed works. Click here to listen to the internet feed
, or tune in to 91.1 FM in the greater Cleveland area.
