Underrepresented Composers at Convivium 33 Gallery and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

We’ll start our recommendations this week with some unusual classical programs.
- On Thursday at 7, Local #4 Music Fund will sponsor some of its members in Dynamic Deviations: Works Featuring Living and Underrepresented Composers at Convivium 33 Gallery, and on Friday at 7:30, CityMusic’s Chamber Series will feature works by Alan Hovhaness, Rued Langgaard, and George Walker at Praxis Fiber Gallery.
- Then we’ll call your attention to some outstanding visiting artists, beginning with composer Omar Thomas, whose music will be featured at Baldwin Wallace’s 2024 FOCUS Festival on Thursday at 7, and continuing with British composer & conductor George Benjamin and countertenor Tim Mead, who will join The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus for concerts on Thursday at 7 and Saturday at 8 at Severance Music Center (read Mike Telin’s preview here
), and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, who will visit the Canton Symphony on Sunday at 3 for Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto.
- Other distinguished soloists who are more of a fixture in Northeast Ohio include violinist Alan Choo (read Daniel Hathaway’s interview here
), who will take on a number of Heinrich Biber’s mystical Rosary Sonatas with Apollo’s Fire on Thursday at 7:30 (in Rocky River), Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8 (in Cleveland Heights), and Monday at 7:30 (in Akron), and Oberlin faculty harpsichordist Mark Edwards, who will apply his digital virtuosity to J.S. Bach’s “Goldberg” Variations on Saturday at 3 (a concert and conversation co-sponsored by Les Délices, the Riemenschneider Bach Institute at Baldwin Wallace University and Piano Cleveland) and Sunday at 4 (a straight concert) in Cleveland Heights.
