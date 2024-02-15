Underrepresented Composers at Convivium 33 Gallery and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, visiting artists all around town

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 8:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Underrepresented Composers at Convivium 33 Gallery and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy Photo
We’ll start our recommendations this week with some unusual classical programs.

- On Thursday at 7, Local #4 Music Fund will sponsor some of its members in Dynamic Deviations: Works Featuring Living and Underrepresented Composers at Convivium 33 Gallery, and on Friday at 7:30, CityMusic’s Chamber Series will feature works by Alan Hovhaness, Rued Langgaard, and George Walker at Praxis Fiber Gallery.

- Then we’ll call your attention to some outstanding visiting artists, beginning with composer Omar Thomas, whose music will be featured at Baldwin Wallace’s 2024 FOCUS Festival on Thursday at 7, and continuing with British composer & conductor George Benjamin and countertenor Tim Mead, who will join The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus for concerts on Thursday at 7 and Saturday at 8 at Severance Music Center (read Mike Telin’s preview here), and pianist Garrick Ohlsson, who will visit the Canton Symphony on Sunday at 3 for Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto.

- Other distinguished soloists who are more of a fixture in Northeast Ohio include violinist Alan Choo (read Daniel Hathaway’s interview here), who will take on a number of Heinrich Biber’s mystical Rosary Sonatas with Apollo’s Fire on Thursday at 7:30 (in Rocky River), Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8 (in Cleveland Heights), and Monday at 7:30 (in Akron), and Oberlin faculty harpsichordist Mark Edwards, who will apply his digital virtuosity to J.S. Bach’s “Goldberg” Variations on Saturday at 3 (a concert and conversation co-sponsored by Les Délices, the Riemenschneider Bach Institute at Baldwin Wallace University and Piano Cleveland) and Sunday at 4 (a straight concert) in Cleveland Heights.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Monster Jam returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend.

'Alter,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, Shows a Local Playwright on the Rise

By Christine Howey

'Alter,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, Shows a Local Playwright on the Rise

The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More

By Vince Grzegorek

The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More

'Mother Courage and Her Children' at Ensemble Theatre is a Gritty Portrayal of the Grisly Business of War

By Christine Howey

'Mother Courage and Her Children' at Ensemble Theatre is a Gritty Portrayal of the Grisly Business of War

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Monster Jam returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Christian McBride.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Comedian Ms. Pat performs at the Ohio Theatre on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 25-28)

By Jeff Niesel

The Crocker Park Ice Festival takes place this weekend at Crocker Park.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us